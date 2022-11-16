Oracle announced Oracle Public Safety Services, a new technology platform for law enforcement and first responders. The platform provides a unified hardware and software suite that is designed to remove data silos, eliminate manual busy work, and empower first responders with real-time information and situational awareness to help them make more objective decisions when every second counts. The suite includes dispatch command center, law enforcement records, and jail management software, as well as body worn devices and real-time video communication tools.

