Oracle Unveils New Technology Platform for Law Enforcement & First Responders
Oracle announced Oracle Public Safety Services, a new technology platform for law enforcement and first responders. The platform provides a unified hardware and software suite that is designed to remove data silos, eliminate manual busy work, and empower first responders with real-time information and situational awareness to help them make more objective decisions when every second counts. The suite includes dispatch command center, law enforcement records, and jail management software, as well as body worn devices and real-time video communication tools.
Element Critical Partners with Megaport to Optimize Enterprise Network Agility
Element Critical announced its partnership with Megaport, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, to optimize enterprise network agility for customers adopting hybrid data center architectures. Network interconnection demand is accelerating with the adoption of edge infrastructures and connected network services. Enterprises increasingly require practical and highly connected data...
lkira, Infoblox Partner to Simplify Cloud App Management
Alkira, the cloud networking pioneer, has partnered with Infoblox to make it easier for enterprises to manage applications in complex distributed compute environments. Infoblox provides critical domain name and IP management and security services. Alkira’s Cloud Networking as a Service (CNaaS) simplifies deployment and management of networks from data center to cloud.
Titan.ium Platform to Discuss Cybersecurity at 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit
Titan.ium Platform, a leader in the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years that provides comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services, announced its participation at the 21st Annual Canadian Telecom Summit Nov. 21-23 at the International Centre in Toronto. Omar Mansour, Titan.ium’s Technical Sales Architects Manager,...
Palo Alto Networks to Acquire AppSec Startup Cider Security
Palo Alto Networks announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cider Security (Cider), a pioneer in application security (AppSec) and software supply chain security. The proposed acquisition supports Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud’s platform approach to securing the entire application security lifecycle from code to cloud. Combined...
Federated Wireless, AWS Collaborate on 5G Private Wireless Deployment
Federated Wireless announced it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on a private wireless deployment with California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) to support the university’s 5G innovation network. The deployment will increase research capabilities, enhance bandwidth and advance connectivity across the San Luis Obispo, California, campus. Cal...
Magyar Telekom Taps Mavenir’s Containerized Converged Packet Core
Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced the selection by Magyar Telekom, the leading Hungarian telecommunications service provider, and a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, to deploy a cloud-native containerized Converged Packet Core.
IDEMIA Supports SK Telecom to Migrate eSIM Management Platform to Azure Public Cloud
IDEMIA, the leader in Identity Technologies, announced that it has supported SK Telecom, Korea’s largest telecommunications operator, in successfully migrating its consumer eSIM management platform to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. Completed at the end of June 2022, the migration is in line with the Korean government’s announcement that...
U.S. Mobile Trade-In Programs Saw $970 million Returned to U.S. Consumers
Assurant, a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, revealed an approximated $970 million was returned to U.S. consumers in Q3 2022 through mobile device trade-in and upgrade programs. This is the highest third quartered recorded, and a 28% year-on-year increase. These findings are...
Skyworks, MediaTek to Offer E2E 5G Automotive Solutions
Skyworks Solutions announced that the company has engaged with MediaTek to offer a complete modem-to-antenna automotive-grade 5G solution. This 5G New Radio Sky5A RF front-end solution will accelerate the deployment of this cutting-edge protocol across an array of automotive OEM and consumer service offerings. As automotive OEMs create entirely new...
