Very little went right for the Rebels defensively in the first half, forcing them to trail by as much as 12 early in the second half. However, Ole Miss proceeded to force - turnovers and outscore UT Martin 40-29 in the second half to erase its double digit deficit and escaped down the stretch with a 70-66 win over the Skyhawks on Friday at the SJB Pavilion.

MARTIN, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO