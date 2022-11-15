Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria score as Argentina thump UAE in warm-up
Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches with a comfortable 5-0 win over the United Arab Emirates in their final World Cup warm-up game. Angel di Maria scored twice as Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa also added goals in Abu Dhabi. Messi unselfishly set-up Manchester City's Alvarez...
NBC Sports
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
FOX Sports
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it has been in a long time. Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah are key contributors who all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).
BBC
World Cup 2022: Hakim Ziyech nets stunner as Morocco and Ghana win warm-up games
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech scored from five yards inside his own...
SB Nation
Chelsea at the 2022 World Cup: Group G & Group H
Broadcast rights in the US are owned by FOX (so FOX and FS1) and NBC Universal (so Telemundo, Universo) while in the UK it’s the usual suspects BBC and ITV. Didier Drogba will be a pundit for the BBC while Joe Cole, Eni Aluko, and Karen Carney will be part of the ITV crew.
Cameroon 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Cameroon 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKSimon Ngapandouetnbu19Marseille (France) 2DFJerome Ngom Mbekeli24Colombe Sportive (Cameroon) 3DFNicolas Nkoulou32Aris (Greece) 4DFChristopher Wooh21Rennes (France) 5MFGaël Ondoua27Hannover 96 (Germany) 6FWMoumi Ngamaleu28Dynamo Moscow (Russia)
FOX Sports
Senegal forward Sadio Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury, the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday. Mané was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. "Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as...
Sporting News
Most goals in a World Cup game: Record for goals scored in a single match and by one player
When fans tune into the action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they want to be entertained. There's no better way to achieve that than with matches that see plenty of action and culminate in plenty of goal-scoring. Last time around at the 2018 edition in Russia, 169 goals...
Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums on Friday, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event, which is not just a sports tournament but also a monthlong party, in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over...
Fact check: 11 eye-catching lines from Gianni Infantino’s speech in Qatar
Today I have very strong feelings. Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker. I feel like them because I know what it feels like to be discriminated, to be bullied as a foreigner in a country. At school I was bullied because I had red hair and freckles. I was bullied, plus I was Italian, so imagine. I didn’t speak good German. What do you do then? You lock yourself down in your room, you cry and then you try to make some friends. You try to engage … You don’t start accusing or fighting, you start engaging. This is what we should be doing.”
Switzerland 2022 World Cup Roster
The 2022 World Cup is about to kick off in Qatar. Rosters have been selected and teams are preparing. Here is the Switzerland 2022 World Cup Roster. 1GKYann Sommer33Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 2DFEdimilson Fernandes26Mainz 05 (Germany) 3DFSilvan Widmer29Mainz 05 (Germany) 4DFNico Elvedi26Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 5DFManuel Akanji27Manchester City (England) 6MFDenis...
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
Messi and Di María shine as Argentina rout UAE in final World Cup warmup
Ángel Di María scored two fine goals and Lionel Messi also got on the scoresheet as Argentina impressed in Abu Dhabi
NBC Sports
How to Watch France vs. Australia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D Match
No nation has won consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. France is looking to accomplish the same feat, 60 years later. The European nation will begin its 2022 World Cup journey against a distant rival – Australia. The Aussies haven’t had nearly the same amount of World Cup success as their opening match opponent, having advanced out of group play just once in 2006 before losing in the Round of 16.
NBC Sports
NHK Trophy favorites upstaged in short programs
World champions Kaori Sakamoto and Shoma Uno and three-time world medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates all surprisingly trail after the first day of NHK Trophy, the fifth of six stops on figure skating’s Grand Prix Series. Yelim Kim led the women’s short program with a clean, 72.22-point performance....
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Group E Team Guides: Germany
Two former World Cup winners — Spain and Germany — are the obvious favorites to advance, and their meeting on Nov. 27 is the marquee match of the first round. Stingy Japan has a solid squad and is the more likely of the other two teams to upset the natural order if one of the giants slips up. As for aging Costa Rica, surviving the first round will be an exceedingly tall order.
ng-sportingnews.com
Japan World Cup squad 2022: All 26 players on Samurai Blue national football team roster
Japan will be hoping it is seventh time lucky in Qatar, as they launch their latest bid to make a run deep into the World Cup knockout stages. Having qualified for the last six straight finals prior to 2022, the Samurai Blue's appearances on the biggest stage in football have followed a familiar pattern, as they have yo-yoed between exits at the group stage and defeat in the Round of 16.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
USMNT World Cup squad: Every player competing at Qatar 2022
The USMNT is loaded with young talent as they compete at a World Cup for the first time since 2014. Meet the 26 players called up by coach Gregg Berhalter. The USMNT has traveled to Qatar for the World Cup with a young squad, a result of the program’s rebuilding process that was initiated four years ago after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.
