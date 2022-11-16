ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
Veterinarian shortage may be impacting your pets health

When Gina Victor noticed her dog Toby was struggling to breathe, "I called at least 15-20 vets from Oroville to Paradise to Durham, to Orland and nobody would take him." Butte County is experiencing a shortage in veterinarians. The only 24 hour emergency clinic in Butte County, no longer providing that service.
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation holds food distribution event

CORNING, Calif. - The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosted its annual drive-thru community food distribution on Thursday. The event is at the Rolling Hills Casino and started shortly after 4 p.m. The event will run until supplies run out. "It's important because we understand how fortunate we are as a people,”...
Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park

CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
Central Middle School lockdown lifted after possible threat

OROVILLE, Calif. - Central Middle School in Oroville was placed on lockdown over a possible threat on Wednesday. The superintendent’s office told Action News Now there was a concerning phone call shortly before 11:30 a.m. They locked down the school and called the police department. Law enforcement did not...
VOTE! Play of the Week: UPrep vs Orland

Play A is from UPrep and West Valley. UPrep QB Kaos Martin rolls out to the far side on a fourth down, launching it deep down the field to Cole Perry for the 35-yard touchdown. Play B is from Orland QB Grant Foster. The senior bolts toward the sidelines and...
Artist returns to Chico to repair mural vandalized with hate symbols

CHICO, Calif. - The artist who created this mural to bring awareness to Native American women disappearing into sex trafficking returned on Thursday to repair the damage done last month. Prosecutors say Thomas Bona drew swastikas and nazi symbols on the artwork. Shane Grammer created the mural in 2021 on...
Thousands create Thanksgiving baskets for people in need at 31st annual basket brigade

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, Calif. - Grandmaster Azad hosted the 31st annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade Wednesday afternoon, delivering Thanksgiving dinner to families in need. Hundreds of volunteers packed Azad's Martial Arts Center on Walnut St. in Chico adding turkey, stuffing and all the thanksgiving essentials in baskets for people in need. “The...
Trauma in Paradise | Antisemitism in Chico | California budget woes

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 17. Last week marked four years since the 2018 Camp Fire burned the town of Paradise and surrounding communities. Paradise High School senior Cory Lindstrom said recovery efforts are promising, but the stress of the fire continues to be felt by youth in the area. Hear from other survivors and listen to the full story in today’s Headlines.
Butte College Men's Basketball wins home opener, Women win 7th straight

OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte College Men's Basketball cruised by Sierra College 89-76 in its home opener. The Roadrunners earned their second win of the season after starting 1-4. Both teams traded buckets to start. Butte and Sierra were tied at 17 with 12 minutes left to play in the first half. Soon after, the Roadrunners settled in on offense. They took a 14 point lead off a layup from Keaton Massey.
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
Three Downtown Chico businesses apply to keep parklets past deadline

CHICO, Calif. - Downtown Chico parklets might be here to stay for some businesses. Last month, Chico City Council voted to not extend them past Dec. 1 deadline, but some may become permanent. The parklets were first introduced during the pandemic after the city announced the local emergency. They were...
