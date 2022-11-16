Read full article on original website
Sutter, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Sutter. The Escalon High School football team will have a game with Sutter Union High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00.
KCRA.com
AirDrop threat cancels Yuba City-area school awards ceremony
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A ceremony at River Valley High School in Yuba City was canceled Thursday after an anonymous AirDrop threat. AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that can send communication to other Apple devices simultaneously. With that feature, the Yuba City School District said a threat was sent to attendees' phones during an awards ceremony.
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
actionnewsnow.com
Veterinarian shortage may be impacting your pets health
When Gina Victor noticed her dog Toby was struggling to breathe, "I called at least 15-20 vets from Oroville to Paradise to Durham, to Orland and nobody would take him." Butte County is experiencing a shortage in veterinarians. The only 24 hour emergency clinic in Butte County, no longer providing that service.
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
actionnewsnow.com
Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation holds food distribution event
CORNING, Calif. - The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation hosted its annual drive-thru community food distribution on Thursday. The event is at the Rolling Hills Casino and started shortly after 4 p.m. The event will run until supplies run out. "It's important because we understand how fortunate we are as a people,”...
actionnewsnow.com
Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
actionnewsnow.com
Tents burn in fire at Chico’s Depot Park
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Depot Park in Chico Friday morning. Crews said three tents and the belonging inside burned. The call was first reported just after 8 a.m. Crews had the fire out within minutes after they arrived. The Chico Fire Department said there...
mynspr.org
Largest Nagar Kirtan event held in Yuba City brings pride to region’s Sikh Punjabi community
This year’s Nagar Kirtan parade was the largest in history, temple representatives said. It was held the first weekend in November at the Sikh temple of Gurudwara Sahib in Yuba City. Also known as the Sikh Parade, the event has occurred yearly since 1979. It’s considered by Yuba Citians...
actionnewsnow.com
Central Middle School lockdown lifted after possible threat
OROVILLE, Calif. - Central Middle School in Oroville was placed on lockdown over a possible threat on Wednesday. The superintendent’s office told Action News Now there was a concerning phone call shortly before 11:30 a.m. They locked down the school and called the police department. Law enforcement did not...
actionnewsnow.com
VOTE! Play of the Week: UPrep vs Orland
Play A is from UPrep and West Valley. UPrep QB Kaos Martin rolls out to the far side on a fourth down, launching it deep down the field to Cole Perry for the 35-yard touchdown. Play B is from Orland QB Grant Foster. The senior bolts toward the sidelines and...
actionnewsnow.com
Artist returns to Chico to repair mural vandalized with hate symbols
CHICO, Calif. - The artist who created this mural to bring awareness to Native American women disappearing into sex trafficking returned on Thursday to repair the damage done last month. Prosecutors say Thomas Bona drew swastikas and nazi symbols on the artwork. Shane Grammer created the mural in 2021 on...
actionnewsnow.com
Thousands create Thanksgiving baskets for people in need at 31st annual basket brigade
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, Calif. - Grandmaster Azad hosted the 31st annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade Wednesday afternoon, delivering Thanksgiving dinner to families in need. Hundreds of volunteers packed Azad's Martial Arts Center on Walnut St. in Chico adding turkey, stuffing and all the thanksgiving essentials in baskets for people in need. “The...
mynspr.org
Trauma in Paradise | Antisemitism in Chico | California budget woes
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 17. Last week marked four years since the 2018 Camp Fire burned the town of Paradise and surrounding communities. Paradise High School senior Cory Lindstrom said recovery efforts are promising, but the stress of the fire continues to be felt by youth in the area. Hear from other survivors and listen to the full story in today’s Headlines.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte College Men's Basketball wins home opener, Women win 7th straight
OROVILLE, Calif. - Butte College Men's Basketball cruised by Sierra College 89-76 in its home opener. The Roadrunners earned their second win of the season after starting 1-4. Both teams traded buckets to start. Butte and Sierra were tied at 17 with 12 minutes left to play in the first half. Soon after, the Roadrunners settled in on offense. They took a 14 point lead off a layup from Keaton Massey.
actionnewsnow.com
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
actionnewsnow.com
Play of the Week - Playoffs Week 2
actionnewsnow.com
Three Downtown Chico businesses apply to keep parklets past deadline
CHICO, Calif. - Downtown Chico parklets might be here to stay for some businesses. Last month, Chico City Council voted to not extend them past Dec. 1 deadline, but some may become permanent. The parklets were first introduced during the pandemic after the city announced the local emergency. They were...
actionnewsnow.com
Proposed homeless campground near Chico airport needs environmental analysis, application
CHICO, Calif. - An effort to create a campground for the homeless near the Chico airport is still ongoing. In July, the North State Shelter Team brought a proposal to the City of Chico to build a campground with 82 campsites near the airport, about 2,500 feet south of runway 31R.
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Ice Rink kicks off second season, downtown businesses hope for holiday boost
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Ice Rink is now open. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to kick off the skating season. For many businesses, the ice rink opening also means more people visiting downtown. Shops are getting ready for the holiday season and putting out their best decorations and items.
