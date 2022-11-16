Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hogville.net
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night with a chance to get bowl eligible. The Hogs are 5-5 and have dropped their last three outings in Razorback Stadium. Ole Miss is 8-2 and third in the SEC West with its only losses to LSU and Alabama.
hogville.net
Malachi Henry talks offer from Hogs, senior season
VAN BUREN — Van Buren Class of 2023 wide receiver Malachi Henry has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas. Henry, 6-1, 185, attended the Arkansas game against LSU last Saturday and was given the offer. On Friday, Henry talked about what the offer means to him and his unofficial visit.
hogville.net
McAdoo, Johnson key in Arkansas secondary improvement
LOWELL – As two starters in an improving Arkansas secondary, true freshmen Quincey McAdoo and sophomore Jayden Johnson are looking to end the regular season strong and get a third bowl invitation in as many years. The defenders, who are also roommates, shared that viewpoint Thursday night as the...
hogville.net
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
hogville.net
WATCH: Mike Neighbors and players recap win over Kent State
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – The Razorbacks women’s basketball team moves to 4-0 on the season after a dominant performance against Kent State at home. Following the game, we heard from head coach Mike Neighbors, who got his 100th win as a Razorback on Thursday. We also heard from...
hogville.net
Everett Buick GMC offers NIL deal to Arkansas gymnastics, softball student-athletes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Everett Buick GMC is extending a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity to every individual member of the Arkansas gymnastics and softball teams. “We began promoting Buick’s ‘See Her Greatness’ campaign focusing on increased visibility of. female athletes in the spring of...
hogville.net
Arkansas Soccer taking NCAA Tourney one game at a time
As the 3-seed Arkansas Soccer team get’s ready to play their second round match-up against 6-seed Ohio State Friday night, they understand a win means playing at home against on Sunday against the winner of 7-seed Mississippi State and Memphis. But they also understand they can’t look ahead any further than the game in front of them.
hogville.net
Jackrabbits fight through two games in two nights
FAYETTEVILLE – It’s not often that a college basketball team will travel across the country during the middle of the night to play back-to-back games, but that’s just what South Dakota State has already done this week. The Jackrabbits rallied late to down St. Bonaventure 66-62 Tuesday...
hogville.net
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
hogville.net
Arkansas tops South Dakota State to move to 3-0
FAYETTEVILLE — You don’t have to run through South Dakota to get to Hawaii, but the 9th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks did so any way, blasting past the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State, 71-56, on Wednesday to cap a three-game homestand at Bud Walton Arena to open the season before traveling outside the continental United States this weekend for the Maui Invitational tournament.
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman Ole Miss Wednesday Press Conference
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media Wednesday of Ole Miss week to clean up some of what was missed on Monday. But he also goes at length about Senior Week, who is walking and who is not. For the full interview, view the clip up top.
Comments / 0