Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Related
MLB
Angels bulk up infield with trade for Urshela
ANAHEIM -- The Angels have been looking to add to their overall depth this offseason and did just that on Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela from the Twins in exchange for Minor League right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela, 31, gives the Angels a veteran third baseman who also has some...
MLB
Which Tigers could be on the roster bubble?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Once, Jeimer Candelario and Willi Castro were young trade acquisitions who were key parts of the Tigers’ youth movement that general manager Al Avila was putting together. Four years later, they’re among the first decisions that Scott Harris has to make as Detroit’s president of baseball operations weighs how to get the team headed in the right direction again.
MLB
Rangers non-tender RHP Nick Snyder
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers will not tender a 2023 contract to right-hander Nick Snyder, the club announced on Friday. He is now a free agent. The Rangers tendered contracts to their other 32 eligible players, while also having seven already under contract for 2023: right-handers Jon Gray, José Leclerc and Jake Odorizzi, left-hander Martín Pérez, shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien and utility man Brad Miller.
MLB
Judge joins rare club as MVP free agent
When he was named the 2022 American League MVP on Thursday night, Aaron Judge became only the sixth player in MLB history to become a free agent in the same year as he won an MVP Award. It isn't often that the best player in either league is on the open market -- it happened just once before Judge in the last three decades.
MLB
D-backs land 2020 AL ROY Lewis in trade with Mariners
PHOENIX -- The D-backs added a right-handed hitter to their outfield mix Thursday, acquiring former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis from the Mariners in exchange for outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel. With young outfielders Corbin Carroll, Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas all left-handed hitters, one of the D-backs'...
MLB
Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals
Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
MLB
Engel among 3 non-tendered by White Sox
The White Sox parted ways with some of their defensive depth at Friday’s non-tender deadline, declining to offer 2023 contracts to infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton. Chicago tendered contracts to all of its other arbitration-eligible players: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Reynaldo López, Michael...
MLB
A 9-step plan for the Padres' offseason
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Let's get right to it. I mapped out a nine-step plan for a successful Padres offseason:. 1. Re-sign Suarez and Martinez. The Padres locked...
MLB
New Pirates first baseman Choi is ready to be a leader
This story was excerpted from Justice delos Santos' Pirates Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Pirates entered the offseason with several boxes that needed to be checked. First base was one. Veteran leadership was another. With the acquisition of Ji-Man Choi from the Rays via trade on Nov. 10, Pittsburgh has, at least partially, addressed both areas with one move.
MLB
Candelario among 7 non-tendered by Tigers
DETROIT -- Jeimer Candelario shared the Major League lead in doubles in the 2021 season and looked like an emerging young hitter. Now, the switch-hitting third baseman is a free agent looking for a home for a potential bounce-back season after the Tigers declined to offer him a contract by Friday’s non-tender deadline.
MLB
Blue Jays add RHP Swanson, LHP Macko in deal for Teoscar
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have traded Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners in an early, major move that lays the groundwork for the rest of this organization’s offseason. In return, the Blue Jays are acquiring right-handed reliever Erik Swanson, who broke out with a dominant 2022 season in the Mariners’ bullpen, and left-hander Adam Macko, a 21-year-old starter who slotted in as Toronto’s No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
MLB
Mariners get Teoscar from Jays for pair of pitchers
SEATTLE -- The first blockbuster trade of the offseason has been made, and perhaps fittingly, Jerry Dipoto is involved. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations and general manager Justin Hollander finalized a deal with the Blue Jays for All-Star outfielder and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner Teoscar Hernández. In return, Seattle sent leverage reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed pitching prospect Adam Macko to Toronto.
MLB
Phils aim to 'push the needle' with offseason moves
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies know they must take advantage of their World Series momentum. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski sounds prepared to do just that. You know managing partner John Middleton is. So is manager Rob Thomson. “I look at seasons like this,” Thomson said Wednesday afternoon at Citizens...
MLB
Reds bring in Newman, trade Kyle Farmer to Twins
CINCINNATI -- At Friday’s deadline to offer 2023 contracts to players under club control, the Reds made a pair of trades that affected their situation at shortstop. The first deal sent infielder Kyle Farmer to the Twins for Minor League right-handed pitcher Casey Legumina, who was ranked as Minnesota’s No. 27 prospect by MLB Pipeline at the time of the trade. In a separate move, right-handed reliever Dauri Moreta was sent to the Pirates for middle infielder Kevin Newman.
MLB
Astros non-tender hard-throwing RHP James
HOUSTON -- Josh James, a hard-throwing right-hander who set the Astros' rookie single-season record for strikeouts by a relief pitcher with 99 in 2019 and earned a win in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series, was non-tendered by the club on Friday night, making him a free agent and likely ending his tenure with the team that drafted him in the 34th round in 2014.
MLB
Judge, Goldy slug their way to 1st MVP Awards
Much like when Aaron Judge gets a hold of one, there wasn’t much doubt about the outcome of this year’s American League Most Valuable Player voting. The real intrigue rested in the Senior Circuit, where co-Cardinals candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and Padres third baseman Manny Machado all mounted strong cases as the National League’s standout star.
MLB
Fried learned signature curve from ... an outfielder?
Opponents didn’t have much success against Max Fried’s curveball this past season. According to Baseball Savant, opponents went 21-for-121 (.174) with 50 strikeouts, the most strikeouts off any pitch thrown by the Braves’ left-hander. While appearing on Wednesday night’s Cy Young presentation show on MLB Network, Fried...
MLB
Mariners add versatile Hummel in trade for Lewis
SEATTLE -- The Kyle Lewis era in Seattle is officially over, as the Mariners announced that they’ve traded the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Award winner to Arizona in exchange for catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel, a one-for-one deal. TRADE DETAILS. Mariners receive: OF/C Cooper Hummel. D-backs receive: OF Kyle...
MLB
This A's prospect stood out in the AFL
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Of the eight prospects representing the A’s in the Arizona Fall League, Lawrence Butler entered with perhaps the most to prove after injuries limited him to just 84 Minor League games during the regular season. By the end of the AFL, the outfielder certainly stood out.
MLB
Breaking down the Cubs' non-tender decisions
CHICAGO -- The Cubs created more room for upcoming offseason additions on Friday, making a series of decisions ahead of the deadline to tender contracts to unsigned players on the 40-man roster. The North Siders non-tendered outfielder Rafael Ortega, along with former prospects Brailyn Marquez and Alexander Vizcaíno, making them...
Comments / 0