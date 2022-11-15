Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Ono outlines DEI goals, announces search for sustainability director in State of the University address
University of Michigan leaders met at the Ross School of Business Robertson Auditorium Monday morning to hear University President Santa Ono’s Leadership Welcome address. Ono outlined his priorities for the University, including building a collaborative university environment and repairing community relationships. Ono also announced the University’s approach in reforming their approach to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and announced the University’s search for a director of sustainability.
Michigan Daily
Voter apathy: The silent killer of democracy
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, I stood in line for five hours alongside hundreds of my peers to change my voter registration and cast my vote in the midterm elections. When my friends and I finally made it out of the University of Michigan Museum of Art at 8:15 p.m., breathing in the air of freedom for the first time since 2:30 p.m., all I could think about was how I had wasted five perfectly productive hours of my life.
Michigan Daily
Students discover lack of menstrual products in residence halls despite U-M program
Last January, the University of Michigan implemented a free menstrual product program, which would ensure all public restrooms on campus to be stocked with pads and tampons for students. Students have since found that several residential buildings on campus seem to have not been included in this initiative. The University’s...
Michigan Daily
After hours at the UGLi: Students stay up late studying, hope for more open locations
The Shapiro Undergraduate Library — lovingly referred to by University of Michigan students as the “UGLi” — was bustling with activity on Wednesday night, as it is the only 24-hour library on Central Campus this semester. As midnight approached, a steady stream of students continued to enter the building, a telltale sign that other campus buildings had closed for the night.
Michigan Daily
Adenovirus cases increase on UMich campus, Ernst urges caution
Robert Ernst, chief health officer at the University of Michigan, sent out an email Wednesday to the University community warning of high levels of adenovirus on campus. The adenovirus is a common cause of the common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough or gastrointestinal symptoms. They typically last from a few days up to several weeks. The virus spreads through contact with droplets that come from an infected person’s nose or throat or from contaminated surfaces. Ernst’s message comes one week before Thanksgiving break, and he wrote that students should remain vigilant prior to returning to their permanent residences.
Michigan Daily
The subtle power of Mazi Smith’s voice
When Mazi Smith talks, people tend to listen. The senior defensive tackle and captain doesn’t do it all that much. He isn’t the loudest person on the No. 3 Michigan football team, nor is he the most vocal leader. But he sets an example, one that everyone can’t...
Michigan Daily
Connor Earegood: Amid medical crisis, Michigan shouldn’t have played Minnesota
Let’s face it, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team wasn’t thinking about hockey Thursday night. Nor should it have been. With one teammate in the hospital and six others out with severe illness, there were far more pressing concerns on the Wolverines’ minds than taking on No. 2 Minnesota. Medical professionals ultimately cleared 18 healthy skaters for the game, though five regular dressers didn’t take the ice.
Michigan Daily
Born a Buckeye, Brad Robbins’s journey to Michigan
On National Signing Day, Brad Robbins didn’t have a scholarship. He wasn’t at a table putting on a hat, he wasn’t on the phone with a coach and he wasn’t taking the day off as some sort of athletic holiday. He was sitting in AP U.S. Government class when he got the news.
Michigan Daily
A mentor, a mother and four o’clock flights: How Roman Wilson became Michigan’s fastest man
Back in August during fall camp, Roman Wilson was posed a question:. “I’m gonna say it’s me all day,” the junior receiver responded. Thus far, he’s proven that to be true, positioning himself as the No. 3 Michigan football team’s go-to guy in the flat. The Wolverines trust Wilson’s legs to carry him up the field — each stride he takes seems calculated and deliberate, powering him past defenders and in front of his own blockers.
Michigan Daily
Ailing Michigan falls to Minnesota, 6-3
For the No. 3 Michigan hockey team, this week could only be characterized by ailments. With five typical dressers unable to play, illness running rampant and a goalie playing left wing, the losses just kept piling up. Even as two skaters who missed Thursday’s affair returned to the ice on Friday, they were replaced on the bench by two more.
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Illinois
Just a few weeks ago, the Illinois game was shaping up to be a test for the No. 3 Michigan football team ahead of The Game. While the Wolverines have made short work of their Big Ten competition each week, the Fighting Illini had looked feisty. Entering Week 10, Illinois was 7-1 and primed to run away with the Big Ten West.
Michigan Daily
Revisiting the 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game
As former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown once said: There are some football games, and then there are some football f***ing games. The 2016 Michigan-Ohio State game was certainly the latter. “That was one of the coolest environments I ever played in, one of the best games I ever played...
Michigan Daily
Duke provides gritty offensive spark despite loss
Dylan Duke doubled dipped yet again. After a two goal night on Friday, sophomore forward Dylan Duke’s impact was already present, yet Duke doubled down for a short-staffed Michigan hockey team, netting another two scores and often carrying the depleted Wolverine offense on his back. Despite the loss to...
Michigan Daily
Michigan falls to Minnesota in short-handed contest
Against the No. 2 team in the nation, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team’s attrition was apparent. It dressed third-string freshman goaltender Tyler Shea at left wing, could not field a fourth line center and had five starters missing. In the wake of an ailment sweeping the Wolverines, a...
Michigan Daily
As season nears its end, Michigan’s turnaround comes into focus
There’s been a lot of reflecting this week inside Schembechler Hall, and that’s par for the course at this time of year. The grueling marathon is winding to an end, with the regular season down to just two games — both of which merit reflections. First up...
Michigan Daily
Michigan handed first loss of season in meltdown against Arizona State
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Just one day after appearing to find a groove in its dominant win over Pitt, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team had an opportunity to build upon that momentum further. But with a slow start that illustrated the Wolverines’ glaring early-season weaknesses on both...
Michigan Daily
Selfless approach fuels Michigan’s second-half shooting success
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Heading into halftime on Wednesday with just a six-point lead, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team seemed complacent on the court. Beyond junior center Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines seemed unsure of where to find additional offense. But coming out of the break, Michigan quickly showed that its contributors extend past Dickinson. Rather, its contributors extend from Dickinson, and to his surrounding shooters.
Michigan Daily
Arizona State deconstructs Michigan’s defense in Legend’s Classic final
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Sixty percent from the field. Fifty-eight percent from beyond the arc. Arizona State scored at-will, from wherever it wanted and whenever it wanted, throughout its dismemberment of the No. 20 Michigan basketball team at the Legend’s Classic final in Barclays Center Thursday night. As the...
Michigan Daily
Michigan calmly handles Pitt, winning 91-60
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team’s second neutral site game in a row should’ve felt somewhat familiar. Yet, after a hostile environment at Little Caesars’ Arena last week, with dueling fan bases and screaming student sections, the Wolverines welcomed a change of pace.
Michigan Daily
Three-point shooting serves as double-edged sword against Western Michigan
Leading by just four points midway through the second quarter, the Michigan women’s basketball team needed a spark. The game was still up for grabs, with Western Michigan bringing aggression and dominating from behind the arc. But with two back-to-back threes that forced a Bronco timeout and re-invigorated the...
