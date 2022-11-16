ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live

By Dominick Mastrangelo
 3 days ago

Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time.

The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since he left the White House, carried Trump’s remarks for longer than any of the three major cable channels before it broke away.

After Fox cut away, host Sean Hannity, a noted pro-Trump commentator and close personal friend of the former president, took analysis from a number of conservative pundits, including Mike Huckabee, Pete Hegseth and Leo Terrell.

After several minutes of analysis and pro-Trump commentary, the network eventually rejoined his speech from Mar-a-Lago as he concluded his remarks.

CNN also carried Trump’s remarks live but cut away after about 20 minutes to offer analysis from a political panel and fact-checks of the various claims Trump made during his speech on issues ranging from energy to the results of the midterm elections.

MSNBC did not carry Trump’s remarks live at all, instead opting to host a number of leading journalists to talk about the former president’s expected announcement.

Fox’s live coverage of Trump’s speech is notable, given signs of a shift away from the former president at the network for months and the criticism he has faced from a number of other conservative media entities owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Murdoch’s outlets have also heaped praise on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the wake of last week’s midterm elections, which have raised questions about who Fox News and other conservative media heavyweights might support in 2024.

Updated at 10:35 p.m.

Comments / 17

Easton Md
2d ago

Although he did a great job, despite his wacky comments, he creates too much controversy to do the republicans any good. All he’ll do is split the vote.

Reply
5
Jeff Bambas
3d ago

Trump is a washed-up has-been. He has proven that he is weak and a loser. Time to move on and get our Republican party back where it should be. I'm so sick of the lies and the hate he spews.

Reply(6)
7
Downtown Benny Brown
3d ago

I think Trump is done. Too bad because I like the guy and he was a good president.

Reply(1)
10
