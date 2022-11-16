Read full article on original website
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns the US and China are 'dangerously close' to a war that would crush economic growth
The US and China are edging towards a potential military conflict over Taiwan, Ray Dalio has warned. President Xi appeared to hint at war when he warned China to prepare for a "dangerous storm" last month. "This is scaring just about everyone, which is paralyzing activity," the Bridgewater founder said.
Guy Linked to Huge Crypto Meltdown Says It’s Just a Coincidence That He’s Hanging Out in a Country With No Extradition to United States
As crypto exchange FTX continues its demise, a few certain ghosts of crypto collapses past have unexpectedly crawled out of the rubble. Take Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, the now-maybe-not-missing cofounders of the notorious Three Arrows Capital (3AC) hedge fund. After months of radio silence, the disgraced hedge honchos have...
Blackstone to buy majority stake in Indian IT firm R Systems for $359 million
(Reuters) -U.S. investment fund Blackstone Inc said on Thursday it would buy a 52% stake in India’s R Systems International from the IT services company’s promoters for $359 million. Blackstone said it would pay 245 rupees per R Systems share, a premium of around 4% to the closing...
As FTX collapses, Temasek becomes latest backer to write down $275 million funding
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings said it would write down the value of its entire investment of $275 million in collapsed crypto currency exchange FTX, in the latest move by FTX’s investors. “In view of FTX’s financial position, we have decided to write down our...
Chip giant Taiwan eyes bigger tax breaks for tech R&D to retain competitive edge
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan on Thursday proposed larger tax breaks for technology companies’ research and development (R&D), seeking to retain its leading position in semiconductor manufacturing as other countries offer billions to bolster their chip industries. The economy ministry said it is imperative for Taiwan to remain competitive as countries...
The Privacy-Enhancing Technology Summit Europe
The Privacy-Enhancing Technology Europe Summit heads to London from the 28th February to the 1st March with a focus on strategy, use cases and steps for implementation and adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies.’. Across two days, hear from, network with and benchmark against industry peers and a leading speaker faculty of...
Better Bear Market Buy: Nio vs. Rivian Stock
2023 could be a big year for both Nio and Rivian, but one EV stock could rebound faster in the near term.
Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital – Coindesk
(Reuters) -Crypto exchange Binance’s U.S. unit is relaunching its bid to buy bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital, Coindesk reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The report comes days after crypto exchange FTX, which was set to acquire Voyager’s assets after signing a deal in September,...
Surf Air confidentially files for direct listing after ending SPAC deal
(Reuters) -Electric aviation and regional air travel company Surf Air Mobility said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for a direct listing in the United States after terminating its $1.42 billion merger deal with a blank check firm. This comes as shares of several companies that listed through special purpose...
Internet of Things: Sensing and Actuation From Devices
Join NowName: Internet of Things: Sensing and Actuation From Devices. Category: Software > Computer Software > Educational Software. Topic: Electrical Engineering, Physical Science and Engineering. Availability: In stock. Price: USD 79.00. Have you wondered how information from physical devices in the real world gets communicated to Smartphone processors? Do you...
Meta’s WhatsApp makes Brazil a key test market for business messaging
(Reuters) – Meta Platforms said on Thursday its WhatsApp messaging service will introduce a commercial directory and test a payments tool in Brazil, as it bets on business messaging as a potential fresh source of revenue. Brazil, one of the app’s biggest markets, will be the first country to...
Siemens Q4 profit beats view; sees persistent demand for hardware, software
ZURICH (Reuters) -German engineering and technology group Siemens posted a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit for its industrial business on Thursday and said its factory hardware and software continued to witness strong demand. The company said in a statement it has seen growth in many markets despite a “continuing complex macroeconomic environment...
Nvidia third-quarter revenue up on strong data center demand
(Reuters) -Chip designer and computing firm Nvidia Corp beat expectations for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, thanks to strong demand in its data center business on the back of rising cloud adoption. Data center revenue in the third quarter rose 31% from a year ago, while gaming revenue was down 51%...
Applied Materials forecasts strong Q1 revenue on easing supply chain woes
(Reuters) -Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production. The company’s results come at a time when the wider chip industry is seeing sluggish demand...
Eight SpaceX employees say they were fired for speaking up against Elon Musk
(Reuters) -Eight former employees of SpaceX have filed unfair labor practice charges with a U.S. labor board against the rocket maker, alleging they were let go for speaking up against founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk. The employees said on Thursday they were fired for being part of a group...
