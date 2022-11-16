Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Friday after Wall Street declined following indications the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates higher than expected to cool inflation. Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after...
Herald & Review
Stocks end higher on Wall Street but still fall for the week
A late-afternoon rally on Wall Street helped stocks close higher Friday, though the major indexes still wound up finishing lower for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Herald & Review
US stocks gain ground, but still head for weekly losses
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points, or 0.4%, to 33,687 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
Taiwan's APEC rep met China's Xi, talked chips with Harris
BANGKOK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's representative to APEC said on Saturday he had a brief but "happy" chat with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit in Bangkok, a rare high-level interaction, and also discussed semiconductors with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
Herald & Review
Japanese defense minister says North Korean missile launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japanese defense minister says North Korean missile launched Friday could potentially reach the entire continental U.S. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the missile North Korea launched is likely an intercontinental ballistic missile. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Herald & Review
Things to know today: World Cup bans beer sales in Qatar; more Twitter workers flee; Buffalo braces for major snowstorm
Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
Two separate drafts released by the Egyptian presidency, on efforts to step up emissions cuts and the overarching decision of this year's talks, barely build on what was agreed in Glasgow last year
Cranberries are the proper treat for Thanksgiving | ECOVIEWS
When Americans sit down at the table for a holiday meal between Thanksgiving and Christmas, certain dishes come to mind — apple pie, pumpkin pie, sweet potato casserole. And, of course, cranberry sauce. But if you want a truly American meal, you can ditch the first three: of those four iconic foods, only cranberries are native to the United States. None of the others were present at the first Thanksgiving feast.
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), state media KCNA said on Saturday.
