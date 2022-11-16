When Americans sit down at the table for a holiday meal between Thanksgiving and Christmas, certain dishes come to mind — apple pie, pumpkin pie, sweet potato casserole. And, of course, cranberry sauce. But if you want a truly American meal, you can ditch the first three: of those four iconic foods, only cranberries are native to the United States. None of the others were present at the first Thanksgiving feast.

