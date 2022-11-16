ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herald & Review

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Friday after Wall Street declined following indications the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates higher than expected to cool inflation. Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after...
Herald & Review

Stocks end higher on Wall Street but still fall for the week

A late-afternoon rally on Wall Street helped stocks close higher Friday, though the major indexes still wound up finishing lower for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Herald & Review

US stocks gain ground, but still head for weekly losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points, or 0.4%, to 33,687 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.
The Associated Press

North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM that showed a potential to reach anywhere in the United States. KCNA said Kim observed the launch with...
San Diego Union-Tribune

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

Two separate drafts released by the Egyptian presidency, on efforts to step up emissions cuts and the overarching decision of this year's talks, barely build on what was agreed in Glasgow last year
The Tuscaloosa News

Cranberries are the proper treat for Thanksgiving | ECOVIEWS

When Americans sit down at the table for a holiday meal between Thanksgiving and Christmas, certain dishes come to mind — apple pie, pumpkin pie, sweet potato casserole. And, of course, cranberry sauce. But if you want a truly American meal, you can ditch the first three: of those four iconic foods, only cranberries are native to the United States. None of the others were present at the first Thanksgiving feast.

