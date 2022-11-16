Braden Smith leads Purdue to a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory

Braden Smith shoots a 3-pointer to give Purdue the lead. Smith scored 20 points on 6 of 8 from the field – including 3 of 4 from 3-point distance – as Purdue beat visiting Marquette 75-70 Tuesday night. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

A driving layup by Braden Smith got the sold-out Mackey Arena crowd on its feet, rumbling as Purdue took a three-point lead over Marquette late in the second half.

Purdue would pull off a close victory at home Tuesday night against Marquette, 75-70.

The Purdue men’s basketball team (3-0) faced its first closely contested half this season, taking on Marquette (2-1) at Mackey Arena in part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games where the Big Ten and Big East conferences face off throughout the week.

“I think Coach (Matt) Painter is one of the best coaches in the country, I think this is one of the best programs in the country,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “For us at the beginning of our second year of our program, we want to emulate people like them.”

A 3-point shot, a dunk, and two free throws helped Marquette get off to a hot 13-7 start, but Fletcher Loyer gave the Boilermakers offensive life, making a 3-point basket putting Purdue down by only 2 points.

“Marquette is a really dynamic team, but I just liked how poised we were throughout the whole game and I just think that it’s so important to be poised, pick up each other and handle adversity,” David Jenkins Jr. said.

While it was a tight battle in the first half, with the biggest lead being 5 points from the Golden Eagles, the Boilermakers put together a 7-0 run capped off by a 3-pointer from freshman guard Smith midway through the first half that put the Boilermakers up by 2 points.

A Marquette scoring drought lasting over three minutes gave Purdue the opportunity to come back and it fully took advantage of that. Sophomore guard Brandon Newman hitting a 3-point shot to give the Boilermakers a 29-28 lead with three minutes left to go in the first half.

While the Boilermakers were up by 1 point late in the first half, it was the Golden Eagles that led 34-32 at the break.

At the end of the first half, freshman guard Fletcher Loyer led the Boilermakers with 8 points and a rebound, shooting 50% from the 3-point line. Junior center Zach Edey led the team in rebounds with six, in addition to 6 points and a block.

Edey and Smith got the scoring started for the Boilermakers early with Edey getting a dunk and Smith hitting on a three-point shot putting Purdue up by 5 points, forcing Marquette to take a timeout.

"Coaches were telling me to keep being aggressive," said Smith. "So just having that confidence really helped."

Two quick 3-point shots made by Marquette put the Golden Eagles back up by a point, but it was Smith once again saving the Boilermakers with a 3-point shot of his own.

However, a mix of costly turnovers by Purdue and four three point shots made by Marquette forward David Joplin gave the Golden Eagles their biggest lead of the game of 9 points midway through the second half.

Just when it looked like the Boilermakers had run out of offensive firepower, fifth-year guard Jenkins Jr. got a quick 5 points off the bench for Purdue putting the team within 3 points with five minutes left in the game.

Another scoring drought that saw Marquette make only one of their last eight shots allowed Purdue to make up some ground and they took full advantage. The Boilermakers proceeded to go on a 6-0 run that saw Smith put the team on his back, making two driving layups and two free throws to put Purdue up by 3 points.

It was a layup by Edey that put the game on ice for Purdue as they led 71-62 with 40 seconds left in the game. Even with multiple fouls and timeouts, the Golden Eagles were unable to come back and Purdue won, 75-70.

“He’s capable of looking for a shot, knocking down threes, getting to the basket and then delivering the basketball so he’s a good player,” Painter said.

Edey led the team in points and rebounds with 20 and 13 respectively. Smith also had 20 points shooting 3 of 4 from the three point line and had 2 rebounds. Coming off the bench, Jenkins had 10 points and 2 rebounds.

“We went to a drop exclusively," Painter said. "We felt like those floating shots weren't gonna beat us."

The Boilermakers will go on the road for the first time this season and face off against West Virginia at 10 p.m., Thanksgiving Day in Portland, Oregon in the beginning of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. This game will air on ESPN2.

• Painter finally won a game after going 0-3 against Smart. The first time the two coaches met was in the 2011 NCAA Tournament when Smart's VCU team beat Purdue, 59-58. The next two losses was when Smart was at Texas – 72-68 in Austin in 2018 and 70-66 in West Lafayette in 2019.

• With 9:54 to go, Marquette held its biggest lead – nine points. Purdue's biggest lead was nine points as well – with 47 seconds remaining in the game.

• Marquette led for 28:08 and Purdue led for 8:57.

• Purdue has a 3-0 start for the second straight season. Last season, the Boilermakers started 8-0 and climbed to No. 1 in the nation – the first time ever that Purdue was the top-ranked team in the nation.

• Purdue has now won 17 straight non-conference games in Mackey Arena. The last home loss was to Texas, 70-66, coached by Smart.

• Purdue coach Painter needs 13 more wins to become only the fifth coach to with 400 victories while at a Big Ten school. Others include: Indiana's Bob Knight, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Purdue's Gene Keady and Illinois' Lou Henson.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.