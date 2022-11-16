Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
13newsnow.com
Maury's Jones & Lake Taylor's Britton selected for U.S. Army Bowl
NORFOLK, Va. — There have been plenty of former football players from the 757 who've showed out on the national stage as high schoolers and this year is no different. A pair of players from the city of Norfolk will get that opportunity next month. Maury Commodores running back,...
13newsnow.com
Scott-Grayson scores 26 in Old Dominion win over Furman
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points, distributed six assists and had five rebounds and Old Dominion beat Furman 82-77 on Friday. Imo Essien and Ben Stanley each scored 13 points for the Monarchs (3-2). Mike Bothwell scored 23 points, distributed five assists and had two steals for...
13newsnow.com
Titans and Phantoms to meet in region final, while the Raiders will tangle with the Bulldogs
The Lake Taylor Titans have built some momentum in the playoffs and hoped it would continue on Friday night between fellow 10-1 opponent, Lafayette. In the third quarter, Lafayette trailed 21-14 until Demarcus Lawrence would take it for 8 yards to cut it to 21-20. Lake Taylor responded with just under two minutes left in the game when Marquis Drew Rodgers took it up the middle to seal the deal as the Titans clinched the victory 27-20. They’ll take on Phoebus next week.
Football fans react to all-time blooper in HS playoff game
High School football teams around the United States are in the postseason now. As is the case at the college and professional levels, everything is magnified. The great plays feel even greater and the bad plays feel worse. A play happened on Friday that will, unfortunately, put a young man in Virginia in the latter Read more... The post Football fans react to all-time blooper in HS playoff game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Suffolk, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Suffolk. The Kecoughtan High School football team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. The Kecoughtan High School football team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
13newsnow.com
Hampton runs out of steam and falls to ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Quentin Diboundje scored a career-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting as East Carolina fought back from another double-digit deficit to defeat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum. With the win, ECU earns its third straight 3-0 start and extends its winning...
13newsnow.com
Tribe drops a back and forth game at American
WASHINGTON — In a back-and-forth game that featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes, William & Mary came up on the short end, falling to American, 71-64, on Wednesday night at Bender Arena. Neither team led by more than three points through the opening 16 minutes of the second...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Racial discrimination lawsuit against Norfolk Academy continues
NORFOLK, Va. — School administrators with Norfolk Academy were back in federal court this afternoon over accusations of racial discrimination against a former teacher. For the first time in this case, Norfolk Academy Headmaster Dennis Manning took the stand in his defense to answer claims the school unfairly demoted former teacher, Joan Allison, because of her race.
13newsnow.com
Important milestone in Hampton Roads for Navy submarine Arkansas
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An important milestone is at hand for the Navy, Hampton Roads' largest industrial employer, Newport News Shipbuilding, and some civil rights pioneers. Saturday will bring the keel authentication ceremony for the fast-attack submarine Arkansas, which is under construction at the shipyard. When it's completed, hopefully...
WAVY News 10
Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide
Https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/sources-3-naval-station-norfolk-sailors-die-by-suicide/. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/sources-3-naval-station-norfolk-sailors-die-by-suicide/. Friday Night Flights Week 11 Full Show. See more Friday Night Flights at WAVY.com. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …
Monday at 6 | Suffolk siblings to lose benefit years after their father died in military accident
SUFFOLK, Va. — A "For Sale" sign sits outside Chenoah Kent's house off Route 58 in Suffolk. The mother and teacher is moving to Roanoke, where the cost of living is cheaper. Starting in January, Kent's two children, 11 and 14, will no longer be eligible for the military's Survivor Benefit Plan's optional child annuity.
No injuries after house fire on Greenwell Dr in Hampton
Officials say there were no injuries reported following a house fire early Friday morning in Hampton.
13newsnow.com
Grafton High School cheerleader to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for second time
Harlee Morgan got to go to New York during her freshman year of high school, but then the pandemic put some things on pause. Now, she gets to go back.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
13newsnow.com
Former NPD police chief passes away in Maryland, community remembers contributions
Melvin C. High created the first community policing initiative in Norfolk. He served the city for 10 years.
Hampton University gives students $25 gas cards for Thanksgiving travel
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University students are getting a little help with gas money this Thanksgiving. According to a release from the university, 400 students received $25 gas cards to help with their holiday travel. University leaders, along with President Darrell K. Williams, handed out the gift cards Friday...
whro.org
Conservative school board candidates swept seats in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach with “parents’ rights” message
Candidates who are aligned with conservative groups won a majority of open school board seats in last week’s election in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Many say they want to eliminate political agendas from schools and elevate parent voices in the classroom. “Some of my priorities are focusing on a...
13newsnow.com
Search continues to find missing 16-year-old in Portsmouth
Community groups are coming together to search for Aaliyah. She has medical needs, and she hasn't been seen since November 1.
