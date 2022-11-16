ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Maury's Jones & Lake Taylor's Britton selected for U.S. Army Bowl

NORFOLK, Va. — There have been plenty of former football players from the 757 who've showed out on the national stage as high schoolers and this year is no different. A pair of players from the city of Norfolk will get that opportunity next month. Maury Commodores running back,...
Scott-Grayson scores 26 in Old Dominion win over Furman

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 26 points, distributed six assists and had five rebounds and Old Dominion beat Furman 82-77 on Friday. Imo Essien and Ben Stanley each scored 13 points for the Monarchs (3-2). Mike Bothwell scored 23 points, distributed five assists and had two steals for...
Titans and Phantoms to meet in region final, while the Raiders will tangle with the Bulldogs

The Lake Taylor Titans have built some momentum in the playoffs and hoped it would continue on Friday night between fellow 10-1 opponent, Lafayette. In the third quarter, Lafayette trailed 21-14 until Demarcus Lawrence would take it for 8 yards to cut it to 21-20. Lake Taylor responded with just under two minutes left in the game when Marquis Drew Rodgers took it up the middle to seal the deal as the Titans clinched the victory 27-20. They’ll take on Phoebus next week.
Football fans react to all-time blooper in HS playoff game

High School football teams around the United States are in the postseason now. As is the case at the college and professional levels, everything is magnified. The great plays feel even greater and the bad plays feel worse. A play happened on Friday that will, unfortunately, put a young man in Virginia in the latter Read more... The post Football fans react to all-time blooper in HS playoff game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hampton runs out of steam and falls to ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Quentin Diboundje scored a career-high 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting as East Carolina fought back from another double-digit deficit to defeat Hampton 82-73 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum. With the win, ECU earns its third straight 3-0 start and extends its winning...
Tribe drops a back and forth game at American

WASHINGTON — In a back-and-forth game that featured 15 ties and 19 lead changes, William & Mary came up on the short end, falling to American, 71-64, on Wednesday night at Bender Arena. Neither team led by more than three points through the opening 16 minutes of the second...
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Racial discrimination lawsuit against Norfolk Academy continues

NORFOLK, Va. — School administrators with Norfolk Academy were back in federal court this afternoon over accusations of racial discrimination against a former teacher. For the first time in this case, Norfolk Academy Headmaster Dennis Manning took the stand in his defense to answer claims the school unfairly demoted former teacher, Joan Allison, because of her race.
Important milestone in Hampton Roads for Navy submarine Arkansas

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An important milestone is at hand for the Navy, Hampton Roads' largest industrial employer, Newport News Shipbuilding, and some civil rights pioneers. Saturday will bring the keel authentication ceremony for the fast-attack submarine Arkansas, which is under construction at the shipyard. When it's completed, hopefully...
Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide

Https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/sources-3-naval-station-norfolk-sailors-die-by-suicide/. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. https://www.wavy.com/news/investigative/sources-3-naval-station-norfolk-sailors-die-by-suicide/. Friday Night Flights Week 11 Full Show. See more Friday Night Flights at WAVY.com. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 18-20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!. Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend. This holiday season, click here to find Thanksgiving food donation events, visits with Santa Claus, light displays, and more festivities. Visit the...
