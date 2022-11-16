ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Orange Stay Undefeated, Beat LIU 85-63

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse continues its winning ways to start the 2022 season, as the Orange beat LIU 85-63 to improve to 4-0. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack is the second women’s basketball head coach to go 4-0 to start their tenure. Barbara Jacobs was the first to go 4-0 in the 1979-1980 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships

W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

2024 wide receiver Syair Torrence commits to Syracuse

Syair Torrence, a 2024 wide receiver from Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy, committed to Syracuse in a Twitter announcement on Wednesday afternoon. Torrence, the brother of Syracuse guard Symir Torrence, received an offer on March 3. Both the commitment and the offer were first reported by The Juice Online. Torrence’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
theithacan.org

Changes to airport flight schedule raise concerns for campus community

The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) announced Oct. 29 that it would be adding two additional Delta flights to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to its schedule and discontinuing its services to Detroit. The Delta flights to JFK will start Jan. 9, 2023, although it has yet to...
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News

The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Brandon Williams wins 22nd Congressional District seat

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, the results were leaning blue for quite a while until — after a brief technical difficulty — data from Oneida County was accurately reported. Just after 10 pm on election night, it...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Chris Elmore says goodbye to Syracuse: ‘I feel like it’s my body telling me it’s time for a change’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Chris Elmore remembers feeling frozen in the immediate aftermath of his Week 1 ACL tear. He’d chosen to come back for a sixth and final year after missing the last four games of the 2021 season with a thumb injury that required surgery. He’d spent five seasons putting Syracuse football first by playing any position the team needed him in. He’d become a fan favorite, earning the nickname “The Rhino.”
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy