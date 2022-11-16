Read full article on original website
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest Deamon Deacons in […]
localsyr.com
Orange Stay Undefeated, Beat LIU 85-63
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse continues its winning ways to start the 2022 season, as the Orange beat LIU 85-63 to improve to 4-0. Head coach Felisha Legette-Jack is the second women’s basketball head coach to go 4-0 to start their tenure. Barbara Jacobs was the first to go 4-0 in the 1979-1980 season.
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
cuse.com
Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships
W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
Tipoff of Syracuse basketball game vs. Bryant changed to avoid conflict with SU-Boston College football
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Bryant on Saturday, Nov. 26, has a new start time. The Orange’s game against the Bulldogs on the Saturday after Thanksgiving is now scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m, according to the SU athletic communications department. The SU-Bryant game was originally set for 7 p.m.
sujuiceonline.com
2024 wide receiver Syair Torrence commits to Syracuse
Syair Torrence, a 2024 wide receiver from Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy, committed to Syracuse in a Twitter announcement on Wednesday afternoon. Torrence, the brother of Syracuse guard Symir Torrence, received an offer on March 3. Both the commitment and the offer were first reported by The Juice Online. Torrence’s...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Orange v. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Prediction & Preview (11/19/22)
After a 38-3 loss last week to Florida State at home and on Senior Day, it’s safe to say Syracuse has hit the lowest point of their season. The bright side? The only place to go is up. That seems likely as the toughest stretch of SU’s schedule is...
CNY judge may delay opening of 1,200 ballots; more top stories (Good Morning CNY of Nov. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 41; Low: 25. Cold, cloudy with flurries. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Entrepreneur Eli Smith makes his mark: Eli Smith launched his first business a decade ago, cleaning junk out of attics and basements. Today he employs 70 workers in his original business, SGTR, and E. Smith Contracting, which builds commercial establishments like restaurants. He’s one of the developers of Salina 1st, a $10 million mixed-use development on Salina Street on the city’s South Side. He also launched and runs the annual “Dream Summit,” an event that celebrates “businesses and visionaries of color.” He sat down with syracuse.com to talk about how he got started, where the Dream Summit may be expanding, and what one thing he most wants his four children to be. (Dennis Nett photo)
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
Section III boys basketball players poll: Which opposing player don’t you want to see taking the game-winning shot?
Cicero, N.Y. — In basketball, all it takes is one shot in the closing seconds to change the outcome of the game. Section III is full of talented athletes that have the capability of hitting these high-pressure shots to give their team the win. >> Section III boys basketball...
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
theithacan.org
Changes to airport flight schedule raise concerns for campus community
The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) announced Oct. 29 that it would be adding two additional Delta flights to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport to its schedule and discontinuing its services to Detroit. The Delta flights to JFK will start Jan. 9, 2023, although it has yet to...
Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid (Guest Opinion by Ed Michalenko)
Ed Michalenko, Ph.D., is town of DeWitt supervisor. In response to a recent letter in this paper (”DeWitt’s participation in lawsuit to stop I-81 community grid is frivolous, wasteful,” Nov. 4, 2022):. The DeWitt Town Board’s decision to join the lawsuit opposing the community grid is based...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Syracuse judge rips ‘extremely prejudicial’ revelation before trial in I-81 overpass murder
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse man charged with murder nearly two years ago said for the first time this week that he had an alibi at the time of the December 2020 slaying. The revelation came only 12 days before Hosea Hanslip is due to stand trial in the Dec. 31, 2020 murder of Joel Saldana on the Bear Road overpass across Interstate 81.
cnyhomepage.com
Brandon Williams wins 22nd Congressional District seat
CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, the results were leaning blue for quite a while until — after a brief technical difficulty — data from Oneida County was accurately reported. Just after 10 pm on election night, it...
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
Chris Elmore says goodbye to Syracuse: ‘I feel like it’s my body telling me it’s time for a change’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chris Elmore remembers feeling frozen in the immediate aftermath of his Week 1 ACL tear. He’d chosen to come back for a sixth and final year after missing the last four games of the 2021 season with a thumb injury that required surgery. He’d spent five seasons putting Syracuse football first by playing any position the team needed him in. He’d become a fan favorite, earning the nickname “The Rhino.”
Avelo Airlines Takes Flight from Greater Binghamton Airport
The first Broome County passengers to board a direct flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to Florida in years are enjoying the warmer climate and maybe taking in some tourist attractions. Avelo Airlines took off on its inaugural flight out of Binghamton headed to Orlando November 16, just two-and-a-half months...
