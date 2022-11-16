Read full article on original website
Program helps seniors live triumphantly
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local seniors gathered at a community event with themselves as the focus. The Salvation Army created Senior Adults Living Triumphantly, also known as SALT. “This event is something that we do once a month. It’s an opportunity for older adults to come together. It’s called SALT. And the entire idea is for senior adults to live triumphantly,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.
$2,500 check given to Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization gave a donation to a local school. Modern Woodmen of America partnered with Arlington Elementary on a fundraiser called Drive for 25 to help out with teacher and student incentives. Modern Woodmen is a fraternal financial company that was established in 1883. Hunter Summar,...
Carroll County announces 2022 holiday events for the community
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community will have a variety of holiday events to enjoy this season. The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the Christmas and holiday-themed events taking place locally in December. Clarksburg’s Christmas parade will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8, with their...
Local nonprofits unite for GivingTuesday on November 29
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local nonprofits are uniting in honor of GivingTuesday on November 29. GivingTuesday is the largest global generosity movement encouraging people to transform their communities through acts of kindness and financial giving. Annually celebrated on the Tuesday immediately following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s an opportunity...
Over 100 attend grief therapy conference
JACKSON, Tenn. — Over 100 West Tennessee counseling professionals got a chance to learn techniques to handle situations that everyone will eventually face. “Things that he had asked early on was that we keep on smiling. So that has been one of the mantras for us is to keep on smiling and to keep living,” said Brandi Wilson, a member of the Positive Living Group Mental Health Advisory Board.
Vendors offer gifts, clothes, more at 2022 Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. — A holiday event is taking place at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The University School of Jackson is hosting its annual Holiday Mart. That’s from November 18 to November 20. This multi-day merchandise mart features gifts, clothing, accessories, holiday and home décor, baked goods, and...
Lisa Lewis
Services for Ms. Lisa Lewis, age 53 of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 3:30 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Lewis, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Lisa-Lewis-5/#!/Obituary.
Community invited to help gives veterans a merry Christmas
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local community is coming together to give veterans a merry Christmas. The Tennessee State Veterans Home in Humboldt is welcoming residents to be part of its Vets Angel Tree Program. The veterans have created a Christmas list, which will be on cards located at the...
Bags get packed for hungry students, senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — A community is packing for a cause. The Regional Inter-Faith Association, or RIFA, hosted a unique set of volunteers on Thursday morning to pack boxes for both students in need of meals and senior citizens for the holidays. “We had the Jackson-Madison County School System come...
Workshop dives deep into downtown revitalization
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Dixie hosted a Downtown Revitalization Workshop on Thursday. The workshop was presented by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, and was a one-day, deep dive into the Main Street America four-point approach to Huntingdon’s downtown revitalization. Speakers included Kathy La Plante, the...
Christine L. Wortham
Services for Mrs. Christine L. Wortham, age 95 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Church of Israel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M. If you like to send...
The Ned taking donations for 2022 Tree of Warmth
JACKSON, Tenn. — Colder weather has been with us off and on for the past several weeks, which may have had you scrambling to find your winter gear. But there are many people who may not have access to these items to stay warm. Once again this year, The...
Oneil Taylor
Services for Mr. Oneil Taylor, age 77 of Lexington, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, 1:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in Oak View Memorial Park in Alamo, Tennessee. The visitation will be held on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service....
Free Thanksgiving meals to be distributed in Henderson
HENDERSON, Tenn. — “Cookies for Cancer” will be giving away free Thanksgiving meals in Henderson. The meals are free to anyone in need and will include turkey and dressing, gravy, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. If you or anyone you know could use a hot meal for...
Jackson Nutrition opens new location
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business in Jackson celebrated the opening of a new store. Jackson Nutrition held a grand opening Thursday, and it came with an offer of a wide variety of flavors in their shakes and teas. There were numerous people from the community there to show...
Guests get first look at 2022 USJ Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for holiday shopping, the University School of Jackson Holiday Mart held a preview Thursday night. The USJ Holiday Mart preview kicked off Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Holiday Mart is an annual event hosted by the school to raise funds for various school...
Cameron Sexton speaks to Rotary Club in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee politician visited the Jackson Rotary Club as a guest speaker on Wednesday. House Speaker Cameron Sexton spoke about the condition of the state. While sharing some notable statistics and facts, Sexton explained that Tennessee is currently the least taxed state in the union and currently the best economy in the country.
Sea of Blue held for Weakley County captain
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local sheriff’s deputy was honored by his fellow comrades with a procession. A Sea of Blue honoring the late Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, was held Thursday evening. It included units from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, along...
Variety show in Henderson to feature Vegas celebrity impersonators
HENDERSON, Tenn. — An upcoming event in Henderson might have guests doing a double-take. The nationally-known Edwards Twins are presenting the “Ultimate Christmas Variety Show” at Williams Auditorium in Henderson. The show will bring top celebrity impersonators from Las Vegas for a festive night of entertainment inspired...
Experts raise awareness for World COPD Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, better known as COPD, is a common disease that is, unfortunately, here to stay. COPD refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems. There is no cure, but with proper treatment it can be manageable. The American...
