Georgia State

Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game

Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
AUBURN, AL
Commanders assistant Jim Hostler busy behind the scenes

Commanders senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler constantly has himself involved in two projects. “I spend a little bit more time on game planning ahead of the teams we play. That allows [OC] Scotty [Turner] obviously to be in the moment of the game he’s calling that week, and I’m just a little bit ahead of him when we start on Monday and Tuesday with the game planning.
WASHINGTON, DC

