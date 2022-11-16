Read full article on original website
Related
Best plays, highlights by top college football recruits this week
With high school playoffs continuing throughout the country, some history was made in this week's collection of highlights.
Auburn vs. Western Kentucky: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday's game
Auburn plays Western Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Auburn Tigers host Western Kentucky on Saturday for the home finale, kicking off at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn looks to close out the home schedule with a win and to gain much-needed momentum heading into next Saturday’s game at Alabama.
3 takeaways from advanced metrics of Titans' Week 11 win
The Tennessee Titans made a statement to the country with their double-digit victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Make no mistake about it, Tennessee’s 27-17 victory was much more impressive than the scoreboard indicates. The Titans never trailed in this game as they physically dominated the opposition in its home stadium.
Commanders assistant Jim Hostler busy behind the scenes
Commanders senior offensive assistant Jim Hostler constantly has himself involved in two projects. “I spend a little bit more time on game planning ahead of the teams we play. That allows [OC] Scotty [Turner] obviously to be in the moment of the game he’s calling that week, and I’m just a little bit ahead of him when we start on Monday and Tuesday with the game planning.
The Timberwolves' big experiment, and Anthony Edwards' place inside it
Minnesota has spent the first month of the season navigating one of the league's most scrutinized roster projects. Early returns are in.
Comments / 0