emueagles.com
Eagles Return to Action Saturday at Oakland
GAME #4 - EASTERN MICHIGAN at OAKLAND. Date Saturday, Nov. 19 | 3 p.m. Venue Rochester Hills, Mich. | Athletics Center O'rena. ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team will look to halt a two-game slide when it heads to Rochester Hills, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, for a 3 p.m. contest at Oakland University. The Eagles (1-2) are coming off an 89-61 loss at Bradley University, Nov. 15, while the Golden Grizzlies (1-3) fell at the University of Toledo, 112-90, Nov. 16.
emueagles.com
Women's Hoops Plays Host to Florida A&M
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com)- The Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team begins a five-game home stretch with a meeting against the Florida A&M University Rattlers Saturday, Nov. 19, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Greg Steiner (pxp) and Reggie Butler (analyst) on the call. Fans can follow the action via live stats at EMUEagles.com/livestats. Additionally, the team's official Twitter account, @EMUWBB, will provide score updates throughout the contest.
Michigan football lands commitment from class of 2023 OL
Michigan’s football program has added a new commitment with the early signing period just over than a month away. Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth three-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi became the Wolverines’ 16th verbal pledge in the 2023 class on Friday, announcing his decision in a post on Instagram. The 6-foot, 3 1/2-inch, 282-pounder chose Michigan over 13 other reporter offers and four other finalists: Miami, NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica makes gambling prediction for Michigan-Illinois game
Michigan and Illinois were both ranked in the first College Football Playoff selection committee top 25 of the 2022 season. Three weeks later, the Wolverines are heavy favorites against the Illini. Even with an 18-point spread, ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica sees Michigan covering. Fallica joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois
Michigan revealed its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois on Twitter Friday afternoon. The Wolverines are bringing back the classics for their final home game of the season, pulling out the blue jerseys and maize pants. The classic look for the Wolverines returns after they have worn blue...
wcbu.org
Sommerville, Les share memories of Bradley’s 2005-06 Sweet 16 run ahead of Hall of Fame induction
The most accomplished Bradley University men’s basketball team of the past 35 years takes its place in the university's Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend. Led by Peoria native Marcellus Sommerville and coached by former Braves standout Jim Les, the 2005-06 Braves finished the season on a hot streak that propelled them into the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16.
emueagles.com
Eagles Rack up 10 Blocks in Season Finale Loss to Central Michigan
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team totaled 10 blocks in a three-set loss to the Central Michigan University Chippewas Wednesday, Nov. 16, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The loss dropped Eastern Michigan's final season record to 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Mid-American Conference play. Fifth...
emueagles.com
Soccer Inks Eight to National Letters of Intent
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Eight high school standouts have inked their signatures to National Letters of Intent to continue their academic and athletic careers with the Eastern Michigan University soccer program, Head Coach Scott Hall announced today, Nov. 18. The newest members of the program will join the Eagles over the summer in time for the 2023 season.
emueagles.com
Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX - Laurie Byrd
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - To commemorate the 50-year anniversary of the passage of Title IX, Eastern Michigan University Athletics will spotlight both former and current student-athletes and their teams. Laurie Ann Byrd graduated from EMU in 1984 and was a four-year member of the then-Hurons women's basketball team. As the...
emueagles.com
EMU-CMU Set for Friday, Nov. 25, at 12 p.m. on CBSSN
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan-Central Michigan football game, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25, will kick off at 12 p.m. ET, the Mid-American Conference office confirmed today, Nov. 17. The game will be shown nationally on CBS Sports Network. WEMU (89.1 FM) and the Varsity Network app will provide audio coverage of the game from Rynearson Stadium.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Two Wisconsin commits visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Wolverines have had quite the rough time recruiting defensive backs in the 2023 class. With zero commits and the early signing period a month away, time is ticking for Jim Harbaugh and company to turn it around. We will get to that on today’s recruiting roundup, but first...
Class 5A football: Morris prepared to take on Peoria in Saturday semifinal
MORRIS — For the 15th time in school history, the Morris football team will play in a semifinal game, as they visit Peoria on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff. Morris has won 11 of its previous 14 semifinal games. One of those semifinal losses came to Peoria in 2016, a 43-35 decision that the Lions won en route to the Class 5A state championship.
CBS Sports
Isaiah Collier commits to USC: Trojans land No. 1 recruit in 2023 class over Michigan, Cincinnati
Andy Enfield and his USC basketball program reeled in another blue-chip recruit on Wednesday as five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to the Trojans over offers from Michigan and Cincinnati, among others. Collier is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports, and he's proven to be one of the biggest late risers in his class after ranking in the 20s and 30s throughout most of his high school career.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream
How can you watch Michigan vs. Illinois?Prediction for Michigan vs. Illinois. Michigan vs. Illinois: On Saturday afternoon, the undefeated and third-ranked Michigan Wolverines will look to continue their winning streak when they host Illinois in their final game at the Big House in 2022. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 11-0 on the season, and they are a big favorite to do so against an Illinois team that has been struggling as of late. A week ago, Michigan took care of business as they blew out Nebraska by a score of 34-3.
Antaiwn Mack resigns after 4 years as Ann Arbor Huron varsity head football coach
ANN ARBOR – Antaiwn Mack, Ann Arbor Huron’s varsity head football coach, has resigned from his position after four years at the helm. Mack announced his resignation Thursday afternoon in an email sent to Huron athletic director Tony Whiren that was obtained by MLive, and Mack confirmed the resignation to MLive Friday morning.
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
1470 WMBD
Massive fire at ISU farm in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, 25 News reports that multiple fire companies were working to fight the fire that started around 1 a.m. As firefighters tried to put...
1470 WMBD
Buddy Guy to perform at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – He’s not from there, but a legend in blues music who’s called Chicago home for decades is going back on the road one more time, and he’ll stop in Peoria. Buddy Guy will bring his “Damn Right Farewell” tour to the Peoria Civic...
wgil.com
Opie’s Bar & Grill Opening Today!
Opie Carter grew up with the food service business in her blood. Her parents are long time staples in the area in ownership, running and serving. Today is the grand opening of Opie’s Bar & Grill at 158 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, in the location of the old Fat Fish Pub. Opie joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the new venture.
1470 WMBD
Peoria councilman makes move for at-large seat
PEORIA, Ill. — He says he will remain “an independent voice for the community” at the Peoria City Council. At-Large councilman Kiran Velpula makes that promise in announcing his campaign for another term. Velpula made the announcement early Thursday, saying he intends to keep the council seat...
