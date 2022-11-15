ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Rocket Report with Bryan B. Blair - Nov. 18

We say this often, but it has never been more true - this is a great time to be a Rocket!. Just a few months into the 2022-23 school year, consider what our teams have accomplished so far:. Our football team is MAC West Division champions and headed to the...
Six Rockets Selected as Academic All-District Honorees

TOLEDO, Ohio – Six members of the University of Toledo women's soccer team were selected to the 2022 Academic All-District Team by the College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Wednesday. Ashton Cassel, Emily Mann, Madison Medalle, Rylee Michaels, Morgan Otteson, and Adele Stradling were recognized for their combined performance on...
Pawit Sornlaksup Fulfills His Dream of Playing College Tennis in the U.S.

TOLEDO, Ohio – Growing up in Thailand, Pawit Sornlaksup knew from an early age that he wanted to play college tennis in the United States. He has achieved his dream, playing No. 1 singles at the University of Toledo and earning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors in his first season as a Rocket.
Toledo Signs Five Newcomers to National Letters of Intent

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo swimming & diving head coach Brie Globig announced the addition of five student-athletes to the Rockets' 2023-24 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Rockets will welcome Ohio student-athletes Sarah Kate Glosson and Mackenzie Carter, Alabama native Clarke Doyle, Tennessee resident Gracie Pardue, and international student Leah Evans to the program next year.
Rockets Will Split Time in Cleveland and West Virginia this Weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming and diving team will split off this weekend as it sends its swimmers to Cleveland State's Magnus Cup while the divers will participate in West Virginia's Diving Invitational. Both events will run Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 17-19. Last Time Out. Toledo won its first...
Toledo Outlasts Cincinnati in 74-71 Overtime Victory

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team took down in-state foe Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon, winning 74-71 in overtime at Fifth Third Arena. The Rockets (3-0) led for much of the game, but the Bearcats (2-2) grabbed the lead at the end of the third quarter and led for much of the fourth. The game headed to overtime after a pair of free throws from senior Sophia Wiard tied the score at 58-58 at the end of regulation, but UC quickly jumped out to a four-point lead in overtime. The Rockets never backed down, and a three-point play by Wiard with 1:13 to go put Toledo on top for the first time in the extra period.
Pawit Sornlaksup Ranked Among the Top Division I Men’s Singles Players

TOLEDO, Ohio – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its final fall Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point of the top-125 singles players and top-60 doubles teams at the conclusion of the fall tennis season. Junior Pawit Sornlaksup cracked the list at No. 124 in men's singles players. "Pawit...
