CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team took down in-state foe Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon, winning 74-71 in overtime at Fifth Third Arena. The Rockets (3-0) led for much of the game, but the Bearcats (2-2) grabbed the lead at the end of the third quarter and led for much of the fourth. The game headed to overtime after a pair of free throws from senior Sophia Wiard tied the score at 58-58 at the end of regulation, but UC quickly jumped out to a four-point lead in overtime. The Rockets never backed down, and a three-point play by Wiard with 1:13 to go put Toledo on top for the first time in the extra period.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO