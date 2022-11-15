Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap

Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.

An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.}

On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would be at least temporarily subtracted from the urban growth boundary, in exchange for the urban growth boundary expanding in the Tigard area.

"The purpose of the exchange is to respond to Tigard's proposal to add the well-planned River Terrace 2.0 urban reserve to the urban growth boundary to provide more housing options," Ted Reid, principal regional planner for Metro, wrote in an email. "The three exchange options in the recommendation have been in the urban growth boundary for 20 years, but have not advanced in their readiness for providing housing or jobs. They each include buildable land that is comparable to the amount in the Tigard River Terrace 2.0 area."

Tigard is pushing for Metro, the regional government that includes urban parts of Clackamas, Washington and Multnomah counties, to allow the city to expedite and expand the development of River Terrace, a rapidly expanding subdivision on the west side of Bull Mountain. If approved, it would be the first proposal of its kind, Metro officials have said.

Metro has previously said it likes the idea of Tigard's River Terrace plans because of the future construction of so-called "missing middle" housing, which typically incudes townhouses, duplexes, cottages and other housing options.

The Tigard land in question involves two areas that make up about 500 acres of property in River Terrace 2.0. They are separated by Roy Rogers Road.

The first phase of River Terrace is almost completely built out.

Reid said the land officials are proposing to include in the swap is Option 3, which includes a combination of both a small portion of "what was formerly the eastern edge of the now-disincorporated City of Damascus as well as the Park Place area outside of Oregon City." Both areas are zoned with rural county regulations.

Meanwhile, Metro's Option 1 is an area of unincorporated Clackamas County, east of Southeast 242nd Avenue and north of Highway 212. Option 2 is also in unincorporated Clackamas County, east of Southeast 242nd Avenue and north of Southeast Hoffmeister Road.

One jurisdiction that hasn't been keen on the idea of a land swap has been the Clackamas County commission. Commissioners say they believe the land swap is ignoring that county's needs in favor of Washington County.

"This is an insult," Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith said of the proposed swap during an Oct. 25 meeting.

Smith said Clackamas County has land that could be used for industrial development, if Metro would allow it. Other commissioners also said they didn't like the idea of giving up land without getting anything in return.

In recommendations to the Metro Council on Oct. 13, Metro chief operating officer Marissa Madrigal wrote that "Tigard has demonstrated that it is ready to contribute more to the region's housing production and that the council should add the River Terrace 2.0 urban reserve to the UGB to enable the city to do so."

The full Metro Council will discuss the MPAC recommendations on the potential land swap as well as receive public testimony on the proposal during a Tuesday, Nov. 22, work session.

"We'll then look to the council to give us direction on Dec. 6. Pending that direction, we anticipate that the council will have a public hearing on Jan. 19, and a decision on Feb. 2," said Reid.

{loadposition sub-article-02}