Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Ivanka Trump will not be involved in Donald Trump’s next presidential campaign
(JTA) — As Donald Trump announced his third run for president, his daughter Ivanka Trump, who served as a senior adviser in his administration, announced she would not be involved in his campaign or in politics going forward. In a statement shared in an Instagram story on Tuesday night,...
Cleveland Jewish News
From bat mitzvah guest to backer of Israel in Congress: Nancy Pelosi’s Jewish journey
(JTA) — Five days after Nancy Pelosi made history in 2007 as the first woman elected to be speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, she held an event at her alma mater, the private Roman Catholic university, Trinity Washington. She asked a rabbi, the Reform movement’s David Saperstein,...
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department.
Cleveland Jewish News
As Jewish Republicans gather, Ron DeSantis is a star attraction while Donald Trump Zooms in
LAS VEGAS (JTA) — Donald Trump changed his mind and is ready to speak to the Republican Jewish Coalition. What’s not as clear is how ready Jewish Republicans are to hear from him. As of last week, the group said Trump had cited an undefined “conflict” in turning...
Cleveland Jewish News
The FBI has been weaponized against Israel
In this week’s “Caroline Glick Show,” author Lee Smith joins Glick to talk about the Biden administration’s newest move against Israel, and what it means. On Monday, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that the FBI had informed Israel’s Justice Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces that it had opened a formal criminal probe into the shooting death of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin in May.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu’s return to power brings mixed reactions
Stephen H. Hoffman hopes that Benjamin Netanyahu will be a “magician.”. Hoffman, chairman of the board of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation in Cleveland, was in Jerusalem for a visit to the foundation’s programs in Israel, told the Cleveland Jewish News that he hopes Netanyahu “will be able to placate his coalition partners without destroying the relationships with the American Jewish community, and that he won’t be forced to put people who in the past articulated an extremist agenda visa vis Israel’s Arab citizens, Bedouin citizens and others in charge of entities.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Former VP Mike Pence: Israel’s fight is our fight
“We stand with Israel because her cause is our cause,” former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said, addressing Tuesday night’s Iranian American Jewish Federation of New York gala in Manhattan. “Her values are our values. Her fight is our fight. We stand with Israel because we believe in...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Respect our democracy’: Smotrich slams US over implied warning on defense portfolio
The Religious Zionist Party criticized the Biden administration on Wednesday after U.S. ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides implicitly warned Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu against appointing party head Bezalel Smotrich as the next defense minister. The faction said in a statement that while it has “a lot of respect and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Can Netanyahu stop Biden from strengthening a tottering Iranian regime?
Israelis are ready for a new Netanyahu government. But the American midterm election results will mean that Israel’s leader will have a difficult path to navigate as he attempts to stop the Biden administration from appeasing Iran. In the latest episode of “Top Story,” JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin sums up the results of the elections in the two democracies and what they may mean for the Jewish state.
Here’s what to read from the left and the right | Column
We live in a partisan age, and our news habits can reinforce our own perspectives. Consider this an effort to broaden our collective outlook with essays beyond the range of our typical selections. FROM THE LEFT. From “How the Story of Soccer Became the Story of Everything,” by Tim Murphy...
Cleveland Jewish News
US Birthright participants 160% more likely to marry Jews
U.S. Jews who participated in Birthright trips to Israel are more highly identified and engaged in communal life than their peers who did not, according to an analysis of the Pew Research Center’s 2020 survey of American Jews conducted by researchers at the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University.
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: US-Israel cooperation on Iran threat ‘more critical than ever’
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz emphasized the Iranian threat in a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday. Gantz “highlighted that Iran, particularly in recent times, has proven to pose a strategic global and regional threat and added that strengthening our cooperation in the face of such a challenge is more critical than ever,” his office said in a statement.
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI’s decision to investigate IDF ‘undermines the Pentagon’s own conclusions’
A decision by the FBI to investigate the Israel Defense Forces over the May 11 death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin undermines the official positions of the Pentagon and the United States State Department, both of which welcomed the IDF’s own investigation into the matter, an Israeli expert on U.S.-Israeli relations told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Overriding’ Supreme Court emerges as priority in Israel’s coalition negotiations
If the coalition negotiations are any guide, judicial reform will top the legislative agenda of Israel’s next government. Reining in the Supreme Court is a key issue for Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s prospective coalition partners. For years, the court’s detractors have criticized it for accumulating too much power,...
VP Harris meets with China's Xi in bid to 'keep lines open'
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. “I greeted President Xi before the APEC Leaders Retreat,” Harris wrote on Twitter. “I noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” Their exchange closely echoed Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week about China and the U.S. keeping lines of communication open.
Cleveland Jewish News
Need to understand antisemitism
To follow what is happening at Case Western Reserve University, whose student senate recently passed a boycott, divestment and sanctions resolution, you have to first understand the working definition of antisemitism. The United States defines BDS as antisemitic as well as 35 other countries, that have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition.
Cleveland Jewish News
IFCJ to send $6.5 million in emergency support to Ukraine’s Jews
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews announced on Wednesday that it will transfer $6.5 million to organizations in Ukraine that support the local Jewish community. The decision comes after a survey of hundreds of Ukrainian Jews commissioned by the IFCJ found that 97% of them expected difficulties in heating...
Cleveland Jewish News
Erdogan, who supports Hamas, extends condolences on Ariel terror attack
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to Israelis on Thursday following this week’s Palestinian terrorist attack in Ariel and promised to work towards bringing about a “new age” in ties between Ankara and Jerusalem. In a phone call, Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu discussed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran’s nuclear chief refuses to cooperate with IAEA
Iran said on Wednesday that it would reject a draft resolution proposed by Western nations urging Tehran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Iran’s atomic energy chief Mohamed Eslami said Iran rejects the IAEA board of governors’ draft resolution because even its authors are aware that its allegations against Tehran are false, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported.
Cleveland Jewish News
In shift, Orthodox Union endorses Respect for Marriage Act, federal bill to protect same-sex marriage
(JTA) — The Orthodox Union has endorsed federal legislation that would enshrine the right to same-sex marriage, marking a reversal of its previous positions. When more than 100 Jewish groups endorsed the Respect for Marriage Act this summer, the OU, an umbrella group representing Modern Orthodox synagogues, was not among them. The group had previously sat on the sidelines as well when the U.S. Supreme Court weighed Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, in which the court ruled that same-sex marriage was protected under the Constitution.
Comments / 0