Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Dior Brings Back Iconic Lady Dior Worn by Princess Diana
Celebrating Princess Diana and her impact on the world of fashion, Dior is bringing back an iconic Lady Dior handbag design initially worn by Lady Di herself. The mini-sized purse made its first appearance back in 1996 at the Met Gala, after being given to Lady Di in September 1995 when she visited Paris for the opening of a Paul Cézanne retrospective exhibition at the Grand Palais. Unofficially named ChouChou at the time, the style icon made the handbag so famous that it ended up being named after Lady Diana herself. The purse was later frequently seen carried by Diana at multiple events. Throughout the years, the Lady Dior has been associated with Marion Cotillard, who became the face of the bag in 2008 during John Galliano‘s time. It became one of Dior’s most iconic pieces, receiving its very own exhibition “Lady Dior As Seen By” which has made its way all over the world, from Berlin to Hong Kong.
Reebok x Peppa Pig Unveil Third Collaboration
Reebok is joining Peppa Pig on the playground once more, presenting the third collaboration the footwear brand has embarked on with the pink icon. The Reebok x Peppa Pig collection will have you wishing it came in adult sizing as the entire range delivers wearable dopamine with its bright and playful colors. Including five of Reebok’s most popular children, the launch pays homage to the animated children show’s beloved characters.
TikTok Puts an Ethereal Spin on the Glittery Cut Crease for the Holidays
Holiday festivities are the perfect time to experiment with high-glam makeup looks that emphasize the eyes. All beauty enthusiasts must live the same life and go to TikTok to search for the same effect, as #GlitteryCutCrease has over 11 million views. There’s something so ethereal about winter holiday makeup, with...
The Oscars Receives a New, Sustainable Red Carpet Fashion Code
As discussions of sustainability continue to arise, more major players in the fashion industry are attempting to create more eco-friendly environments for the industry. The latest name to make a change is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is bringing awareness of the environment and sustainability to the red carpet at the Oscars.
11 Honoré x adidas Join Forces on Size-Inclusive Activewear Collection
Luxury size-inclusive label 11 Honoré has joined forces with adidas on an activewear range designed for all. The Dia & Co.-owned label worked with the sportswear giant on 14 styles dressed in earthy hues, ranging from onesies and corset bras, to tees and sweatpants offered in sizes 1XL to 4XL. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the high-performance items are highlighted with patterns replicating the look of light diffusion and reflection.
A Look Inside the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" Exhibition in NYC
Originally hosted at the Montréal Museum of Fine Arts back in 2019, the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition has now landed in New York City‘s Brooklyn Museum. Slated to open to the public later this week, the exhibit was celebrated at an opening event, which saw attendance from celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Tinashe and more. Curated by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, the show highlights Thierry Mugler‘s career as a couturier and designer with around 130 looks displayed throughout the space, which previously featured an exhibition honoring Virgil Abloh.
How Converse's New Silhouette Represents the Evolution of Women's Footwear
Converse is a brand that’s all about its female consumer. With a focus on continual innovation and versatility and comfort at its core, the brand aims to grow as she grows, and support her every need, no matter how much it changes. For this reason, Converse’s newest release, the...
Billie Eilish's Nail Artist Sojin Oh Drops Jewelry Collection With COSTOLO
Jewelry designer Rose Costolo and celebrity nail artist Sojin Oh have brought their creative minds together to create the It girl jewelry collection of the year. Titled “Birth,” the collaborative presentation is inspired by both artists’ love for sustainability and nature as the array of statement-making pieces draw on elements, like the ocean.
Nik Bentel's Latest Invention Is the Espresso Martini Bag
Nik Bentel is back with another incredible design, this time taking inspiration from a cult-loved cocktail, the humble Espresso Martini. Bentel teamed up with Absolut Vodka to create “The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag,” a bag which takes cues from every aspect of an espresso martini. As an avid coffee drinker, the designer came up with the idea whilst attempting to make his own espresso martini at home, following suit of Bentel’s previous designs, each inspired by typically mundane aspects of everyday life.
adidas x Rimowa Unveil First-Ever Collaboration
Adidas and RIMOWA have just revealed their inaugural collection, marking the first time the two German brands have joined forces. Driven by the urban adventurer’s fearless, unrelenting spirit, the debut range of outdoor accessories and footwear is designed to encourage exploration and facilitate mobility. Entirely made in Germany, the...
PopSockets’ New Dimensionals Collection Adds a Daring Fashion Twist to Your Tech Accessories
Enter a new dimension of self-expressive styling with PopSockets’ luxury line of functional yet fashionable phone grips designed to elevate your wardrobe. Playful and practical, the Dimensionals series feature two exclusive grips – Heavy Metal and Tiger’s Eye – that feature premium design details made to upgrade your tech accessories game. Staying true to the themes of the digital lifestyle brand’s latest line, PopSockets tapped rising artist glaive to show the dimensionality of the aptly-named series.
Unisex Brand Goods Jewellery Drops Debut Collection
London-based brand Goods Jewellery has just opened the “doors” of its online store, delivering uber-cool unisex pieces to complete your favorite fits. Loved for its handmade pieces, the accessories label got its start making truly unique, one of one rings and necklaces during the pandemic, giving the gift of highly individual drip.
Stussy x Dries Van Noten Heads to The Beach for Holiday 2022 Collection
Stussy and Dries Van Noten teased their collaborative Holiday 2022 collection earlier this month, placing Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea in the spotlight. Take a sartorial departure from the colder months’ traditionally reserved attire, the Belgian and Southern California fashion brands married their seemingly disparate aesthetics to present a dynamic collection. A glimpse of the range of garments highlighted sophisticated smoking blazers outfitted with shimmering sequined pinstripes, alongside trippy army green parkas adorned with psychedelic patches.
Loewe Gets Into the Festive Spirit With 2022 Holiday Campaign
Loewe is one of many brands to roll out holiday campaigns for the festive days. The Jonathan Anderson-helmed fashion brand unveiled its collection of coveted handbags, accessories, apparel and more in anticipation of the season of gifting. Shot by photographer Lukas Wassmann, the campaign spotlights some of Loewe’s bestselling items...
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Animal Print Hu NMD Returns in "Grey"
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back at it again, gearing up for the release of their latest Hu NMD style. The pair are revisiting an animal print iteration of the shoe they released earlier this year in June. Maintaining the original silhouette of the shoe, the design features a cheetah-inspired pattern knitted onto the sock-like upper. An updated version of its predecessor, the sneaker comes in a monochrome “Grey” colorway, featuring different shades for added contrast. The shoes are complete with dark gray-colored shoelaces and a BOOST sole, while a pop of neon green is found on the Pharrell Williams and Trefoil branding on the heel tab.
