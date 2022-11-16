ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TheStreet

World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale

Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
MLB

Here are the Cy Young Award vote totals

Below are point totals for the 2022 Cy Young Award balloting, as voted on by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Ballots for each award were submitted before the start of the postseason from two writers in every city, based on the league covered. The system rewards seven...
Yardbarker

Braves preparing for worst case scenario: Dansby Swanson walks

Free agency became a lot less exciting for Braves fans following Ken Rosenthal’s report that it is basically Dansby Swanson or bust this offseason. He doesn’t see the Braves ponying up the necessary cash for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, or Xander Bogaerts. He also views Jacob deGrom or any other frontline starter as a long shot, given the team’s current cap situation.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Lines on Trea Turner's next team, from Phillies to Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games in the 2022 regular season, and star shortstop Trea Turner was a big reason why. Turner finished the regular season with 194 hits, second in Major League Baseball only to his Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman. While hitting second between Freeman and fellow superstar Mookie Betts in the Dodgers' lineup for most of the year, Turner recorded a .298 batting average and started in the All-Star game alongside Betts and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Max Fried finishes second in the NL Cy Young race

Despite being a finalist for the NL Cy Young, it was very evident before today that Max Fried would not win the award. It was a battle for second place behind Miami’s Sandy Alcantara, and that’s exactly how the voters saw it. Alcantara won the award unanimously, but it was Fried that received the most second place votes.
Yardbarker

A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves

Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Former MLB Star Miguel Tejada Detained On Thursday

Former All-Star shortstop Miguel Tejada has been detained at Las Americas International Airport, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. There was reportedly a warrant out for Tejada's arrest for fraud. Gomez said Tejada was issuing bad checks. Per the report, Tejada could potentially face a six-month prison sentence. Additional...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge declares ‘ultimate’ personal goal that provides hint on potential landing spot

Whether Aaron Judge will return to the Bronx and play for the New York Yankees again or will start a new chapter in his baseball career somewhere else, he still is the most interesting man in the sport for as long as he remains a free agent. Only Judge will have the last say about where he would take his spectacular talents, but if anything, he did say that what matters to him is a place where an organization is built to contend for the World Series, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
NEW YORK STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Philadelphia Phillies

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Philadelphia Phillies. 2022 Record: 87-75 Third place, NL East. Team ERA: 3.97 (18th in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner breaks silence on Brian Cashman’s future with team

The New York Yankees have come out of the gate firing in free agency, extending first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a three-year contract with an opt-out after the second season. Rizzo will earn about $17 million per year, receiving the security he desired when he rejected the team’s qualifying offer of $19.65 million. Now, the Yankees will turn their attention to Aaron Judge, but the contract extension of general manager Brian Cashman also looms large.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

