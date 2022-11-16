ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloquet, MN

National Apprenticeship week being observed

The Duluth Workforce Development and CareerForce are celebrating National Apprenticeship Week through Nov. 20. Duluth Workforce Development joins the US Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration in celebrating the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week this week. National Apprenticeship Week is a nationwide celebration where industry, labor, workforce, education,...
DULUTH, MN

