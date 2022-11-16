Read full article on original website
WEWE Global Community: An Outstanding Opportunity for Companies and Projects
Imagine a world where you could get your project in front of millions of people with just a few clicks. That's where WEWE Global comes in. Thanks to our community of hundreds of thousands of people from over 86 countries and our passion for sourcing the best and most innovative projects, WEWE Global loves to see new businesses and projects succeed, thanks to its incubator and accelerator programs.
Core One Labs’ Prepares for Commercial Production of API-Grade Psilocybin; Plans Initial Production Run at GMP Facility in January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL), (OTCQB:CLABF), (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") is pleased to announce the initial production run of its psilocybin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) product at a good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility is projected for January 2023, to test the Company's commercial production capabilities.
Marketing Monsters Academy Announces Enrollment into its Training Academy Designed to Empower and Equip Introvert Women Coaches, Consultants, and Virtual Assistants
Marketing Monsters Academy will be enrolling Introvert women coaches, consultants, and virtual assistants who want to grow their business through proven business and marketing strategies starting in January 2023. Starting and growing an online coaching, consulting, or virtual assistance business as an Introvert can be a challenge. Trying to force...
Servcorp Announces Black Friday Virtual Office Discounts for All USA Locations
NYC, USA - November 18, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Servcorp, a leading virtual office and coworking business center provider, is offering a Black Friday discount for its virtual office packages, hot desks, and dedicated offices. The special offer of 28 percent off Servcorp programs is an excellent opportunity for small...
Snappy Shopper Provides Customers with Convenient and Affordable Same Day Grocery Delivery Services
Visiting the supermarket can often be an inconvenient and time-consuming chore. How many times have you got home after a long day at work and had to summon the energy to go food shopping when faced with an empty fridge? Or maybe you’ve had unexpected guests turn up at your door and need a quick and easy way to stock up on extra food and drink? There is a better way.
Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, according to a filing made public Saturday.
HG Ventures Partners with Battery Marketplace Company, Currents
Currents’ platform will help meet the growing demand for end-of-life electric vehicle batteries and improve supply chains. HG Ventures, the corporate venture arm of The Heritage Group, announced today the addition of Currents, a second-life battery marketplace platform, to its growing portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the...
Lucid’s Broken Cars May Crush It
EV car company Lucid makes astonishingly expensive vehicles priced as high as $249,000. For that price, customers should at least get cars that work. New evidence indicates that the quality of many of its cars is terrible. That puts already troubled Lucid in a life-or-death position. According to Barron’s, “…forums and government websites show dozens […]
Beware These 3 Tricks Stores Use to Get You to Pay More During the Holidays
You may not be saving as much as you think you are.
No Job No pay… TS4U provides the excellent results-oriented Bootcamp for IT career Development
TS4U IT Engineering Bootcamp has some super exciting news that will bring thousands of people's dreams to come true through our IT Bootcamp. So what are we up to?. First of all, Shiblu Ahmad, Founder of TS4U IT Engineering BootCamp, has over 23 years of IT experience; he has held many excellent problem-solving projects. He quit his job in December 2019 and started his adventure to guide people into IT. The USA has enormous demands and millions of openings, but Shiblu Ahmad has seen the gaps in the education and radiation training systems. So, he and his team have developed an IT Transformation platform that is "aligned with the day-to-day job in the software development team. Also created the practical work environment while students are uniquely learning to engineer."
Naturally Splendid Management Update
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as...
Pitney Bowes Announces 2023 Price Increase for Ecommerce Services
Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced a 6.5% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce services effective January 1, 2023. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing ecommerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services.
Liene Launched the Best Photo Printer Buying Guide for 2022 Black Friday and Christmas
Taking photos has become part of people's daily life. Nice food, beautiful scenery, happy gathering can all be recorded by shooting pictures. However,as the number of photos accumulated in the mobile phone, it has become a big burden for people to pick out the really good ones. Therefore, photo printers have become more and more popular today.
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for Ohio employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all Sidecar Health employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
Kitchen Culture Says Purported Notice to Call Second Attempted EGM on 25 November 2022 to Remove 5 Directors By Electronic Means Is Invalid; Urges Shareholders Not To Attend
SINGAPORE, Nov 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ("Kitchen Culture" or the "Company") said today that a second attempt to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting ("Second Intended EGM") to remove 5 of 6 directors next week is defective and invalid for non-compliance with the Companies Act 1967 and the Company's Constitution.
Money Magazine Names Augusta Precious Metals 'Best Overall' in 2022 Best Gold IRA Company Reviews
CASPER, Wyo. - November 18, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Money.com (Money magazine) recognized Augusta Precious Metals as its recommendation for best gold IRA company in 2022 overall in a field of seven top gold IRA companies chosen by the publication after evaluating more than a dozen U.S. gold IRA companies. In...
G42, OceanX, G-Tech and the Indonesian Government to Collaborate to Advance Oceanic Research to Protect the Marine Environment
G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing company and global nonprofit ocean exploration organization OceanX, along with G-Tech Digital Asia (G-Tech), and the Government of the Republic of Indonesia via its Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (CMMAI) have announced the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a collaboration to develop ocean research to help protect the marine environment.
The Worldwide Electrosurgery Industry is Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2028 at a 5.9% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electrosurgery Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Electrosurgical Instruments Type (Bipolar and Monopolar), By End User, By Surgery, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electrosurgery Market size is expected to reach $8.4...
Global Ride-On Mower Market Report 2022 to 2027: Influx of Alternative Fuel Options Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Ride-On Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The continuous innovations & the development of new technologies by the vendors are further supporting the ride-on mowers market growth. Remote-controlled mowers, electronic speed control & tight turn technology are recent trends gaining momentum in the ride-on lawn mowers market.
HCLTech launches learning series to transform employees into sustainability champions
HCLTech, a global technology company, announced that it has launched the HCLTech Sustainability School and its first comprehensive climate literacy learning series. The series, developed by Axa Climate, has been designed to raise awareness of the impact of climate change among HCLTech’s 220,000+ employees. The HCLTech Sustainability School aims...
