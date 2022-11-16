ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays reportedly eyeing top free agent OF after big trade

The Toronto Blue Jays made one major move on Wednesday, but it may be a prelude to another significant one. A report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com Wednesday indicated that the Blue Jays are interested in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, formerly of the New York Mets. Nimmo would likely take over in center field after Toronto traded Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday.
NEW YORK STATE
MLive.com

Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies

Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder to Mariners

Hernandez played in 131 games for Toronto last season. He hit .267 with 25 home runs, 77 RBI and an OPS of .807. The 30-year-old was named an All-Star for the first time in 2021, when he posted career highs almost across the board with a .296 average, 32 homers and 116 RBI in 143 games.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Gleyber Torres to the Mariners

The New York Yankees floated the idea of trading infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline in early August. Torres went on to have an abysmal month after hearing the news but bounced back nicely in September before the season winded to an end. However, Torres has taken a few...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Yankees showing interest in top free agent shortstops

While the New York Yankees are focused on trying to re-sign homegrown superstar Aaron Judge this offseason, they also have recently gauged interest in some possible backup plans, and one of them is a top star from their biggest rival. The MLB free agency market for shortstops this winter is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves

Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Former All-Pro Running Back

The New Orleans Saints have added a notable running back to their practice squad, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Saints are signing David Johnson, who last played with the Houston Texans in 2021. New Orleans previously cut veteran running backs Derrick Gore and Jordan Howard from their practice squad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs

Wrigley Field was passed over yet again in a bid for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. It has been 32 years since the Chicago Cubs played host to the "Midsummer Classic", and it will be a minimum of 35 years years between games if the Cubs are the next awarded team.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free-agent catcher

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Guillermo Heredia pens farewell to Braves Country

In case you missed it yesterday, the Braves designated Guillermo Heredia for assignment to make room on their 40-man roster. There’s still a chance he could end up signing a minor-league contract with the organization; however, if his latest Instagram post is any indication, it doesn’t appear that there is anything in the works.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

2 Moves The Padres Should Make This Offseason

The San Diego Padres are coming off a successful season that saw them make the NLCS. But, after losing in five games to the Phillies, the Padres’ storybook playoff run ended sooner than they would have liked. San Diego showed they were willing to go all-in at the trade...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Former NFL sack leader giving new XFL team in Vegas a try

The former Clemson ace and 2015 first-round pick got off to a very promising start in Atlanta, leading the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5. After that stellar 2016 campaign, Beasley's production took a dip. It's hard to exactly pinpoint what went wrong with Beasley after the 2016 season--likely...
Yardbarker

New York Mets Acquire 2 Pitchers in Trade with Marlins

The Mets have made a trade to improve their pitching depth. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have acquired a pair of pitchers from the Miami Marlins in Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. Hernandez, a right-hander, posted...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Apparently the Brandon Nimmo sweepstakes comes down to the Blue Jays and Mets

Now, you might be asking why I’m putting any stock into some random guy on Twitter with just over 600 followers and no verification badge. This is because Boboa came out of nowhere around this time last year with a report that the Blue Jays had agreed to a deal with Kevin Gausman that was worth around $100 million over five years. A few days later, the news broke that Gausman had signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Blue Jays.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider

After reviewing ten outfield names and five second base names that the White Sox could consider adding via free agency, we now arrive at the starting pitcher category. Through Ethan Katz, the White Sox have been rather transparent about their need to add another starting pitcher, while also stating that this pitcher is not likely to come from inside the system via Garrett Crochet.
CHICAGO, IL

