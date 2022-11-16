THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, exempt Public Health Nurse II, Communicable Disease, to work within the clinic unit of the health department. This is an intermediate level public health nursing position, providing care to individuals and families in Public Health programs. This position will serve as a part of a team and/or charge nurse in clinics and will have responsibility of coordination in the Communicable Disease program. Duties also include working in a variety of clinics completing medical histories, providing prescribed treatments and immunizations as needed, and other duties as required. Clinics include Women's Health, Adult Health, STD/HIV, Communicable Disease/TB, Children and Adult Immunizations, General Clinic, etc. May also be responsible for occasional community outreach in Jackson County. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Nursing Director. All RNs are encouraged to apply. Must possess and maintain a valid NC driver's license. Salary range is: $48,023.24 to $63,393.18 and will be commensurate with experience. MINIMUM EDUCATION/ EXPERIENCE: Graduation from an accredited school of professional nursing and one year of professional nursing experience. Must have a current license to practice as a Registered Nurse in North Carolina by the North Carolina Board of Nursing. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or to NC Works Career Center, 26 Ridgeway St., Suite2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, November 18, 2022. 36-37e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO