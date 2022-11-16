Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
RPO votes to continue with Hwy. 9 widening project
RUTHERFORDTON – Despite organized, vocal community opposition and a no-build letter from Polk County commissioners, the $12.2 million Hwy. 9 widening project will remain on the NCDOT’s project list. At a joint meeting held Nov. 16 in the Foothills Regional Commission office in Rutherfordton, the Transportation Coordinating Committee...
FOX Carolina
Order of the Palmetto awarded to steward of ‘racial reconciliation, unity and knowledge’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Order of the Palmetto is the highest civilian honor awarded to South Carolinians who demonstrate achievement, service and contributions of statewide or national significance. And on Thursday, one Pickens County woman received the honor for being a steward of knowledge by preserving land associated...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
Teacher accused of indecent liberties with a student in Polk Co.
A teacher was arrested in Polk county on Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of murder arrested in Jackson Co., deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a former Cashiers resident was arrested for first-degree murder. Sheriff Chip Hall said on July 1, 2020, deputies went to a home on Racquet Club Drive near Cashiers in response to a report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they found 31-year-old Brittney Nicole Leftridge dead.
WLOS.com
Madison County approves moratorium on biomass facilities
MARSHALL, N.C. (WLOS) — Madison County commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to establish a moratorium on biomass facilities in the area. Clear Sky Madison president Jim Tibbetts said county leaders decided after speaking with community residents that they needed to have biomass rules written into the county's land use ordinance to be able to better regulate the facilities, which manufacture wood pellets for export.
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why
This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
FOX Carolina
Hester General Store opens December 16th
“Breaking Bread for Jesus” says it needs more food. Powdersville Booster Club President Christina Brooks joins Mitchel and Kendra on the sidelines. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Cheer Team. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Cheer Team. Tailgate Tour: Powdersville High School Drum line. Updated:...
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, exempt Public Health Nurse II
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH is accepting applications for a permanent, full-time, exempt Public Health Nurse II, Communicable Disease, to work within the clinic unit of the health department. This is an intermediate level public health nursing position, providing care to individuals and families in Public Health programs. This position will serve as a part of a team and/or charge nurse in clinics and will have responsibility of coordination in the Communicable Disease program. Duties also include working in a variety of clinics completing medical histories, providing prescribed treatments and immunizations as needed, and other duties as required. Clinics include Women's Health, Adult Health, STD/HIV, Communicable Disease/TB, Children and Adult Immunizations, General Clinic, etc. May also be responsible for occasional community outreach in Jackson County. Required to participate in preparedness exercises/event at times. Reports to the Nursing Director. All RNs are encouraged to apply. Must possess and maintain a valid NC driver's license. Salary range is: $48,023.24 to $63,393.18 and will be commensurate with experience. MINIMUM EDUCATION/ EXPERIENCE: Graduation from an accredited school of professional nursing and one year of professional nursing experience. Must have a current license to practice as a Registered Nurse in North Carolina by the North Carolina Board of Nursing. Full overview of benefits available at: https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunites. To apply submit a completed and signed Jackson County Application (available at www.jacksonnc.org) to: Jackson County Department of Public Health; Attn: Charay Green; 538 Scotts Creek Road; Sylva, NC 28779 or to NC Works Career Center, 26 Ridgeway St., Suite2; Sylva, NC 28779. Closing date: Friday, November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for a Community Social Services Assistant. Duties primarily involve transporting foster children for a variety of purposes such as visits with parents, medical appointments, counseling, education, or training. Candidates for this position should be highly dependable, adaptable, have the ability to lift children and car seats, have completed high school, interact well with children, and have a valid NC driver's license with a good driving record. The starting salary is $28,078.19. Applicants should complete an application for Jackson County which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until November 18, 2022. 36-37e.
WLOS.com
Local Republicans confident in future despite disappointing midterms nationally
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The last few weeks have been tempestuous for the Republican party, between not seeing the red wave many expected to see in the midterms and former President Donald Trump announcing his plan to run again in 2024. While the red wave may not have been...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe tests and tweaks Code Purple plan
A couple of cold October nights have already put this year’s Code Purple program to the test. The initiative, a joint effort of local governments and nonprofit organizations, makes emergency shelter options available for Buncombe County’s homeless population on nights when the weather is forecast to drop below freezing. As presented to the county Board of Commissioners Nov. 15 by Jennifer Teague, Buncombe’s aging and adult services program manager, the Asheville-Buncombe County Homeless Coalition called the first Code Purple of 2022 on Oct. 15 — the first day this year’s program went into effect.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A Western North Carolina teacher was arrested Tuesday, according to John "JJ" Sauvé, with Polk County Sheriff's Office. John Brian Taylor, 49, was charged with indecent liberties with a student, Sauvé said. Taylor is a teacher at Polk County High School, according to...
WRAL
Native American jewelry a part of Cherokee, NC culture
A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's name is General, and he is a master silversmith whose culture is part of his work. A Cherokee Indian and his German wife operate a jewelry store in downtown Cherokee, NC. The man's...
‘Insane!’ Bear raids North Carolina family’s van during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
Smoky Mountain News
Evergreen logs nine environmental violations in 18 months
Sept. 27, 2021, was a day of constant phone calls and email notifications for Brendan Davey, regional supervisor at the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality office in Asheville. That Monday, Davey came into the office to find a backlog of messages as he fielded an oncoming river of complaints —...
Asheville man sentenced after 2020 shooting of teen
An Asheville man was sentenced on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2020.
FOX Carolina
Join Fox Carolina at Wreaths Across America in December
Wreaths Across America and American Legion Post 52 will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Robinson Memorial Gardens Veterans Cemetery at 10:00 am, Saturday, December 17. The cemetery is located at 1425 Powdersville Road in Easley. Fox Carolina is proud to sponsor and participate in the local event. All are invited...
mynews13.com
Orchard wraps up one of its best seasons, despite obstacles
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Don Justus knows his apples to their core. He’s been riding around the orchard since he was a kid. Now, he lives on and owns Justus Orchard. Henderson County produces about 65% of the state's total apple crop, according to NC Field and Family.
