Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO