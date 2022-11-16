ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

LSU PD respond to reports of shots fired on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a reported shooting on campus overnight. Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert that read, “Officers are investigating a report of shots heard near Dalrymple at West Lakeshore. Avoid the area.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy