WWE NXT REPORT: THE "DAWN" OF A NEW ERA?, THE IRON RUMBLE IS COMING, TWO TITLE MATCHES, WHO ARE YOU TO DOUBT AXIOM, AND MORE

NXT LEVEL UP LINEUP, THE SHIELD'S COOLEST MOMENTS AND MORE
Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah. Coolest Shield moments: WWE Top 10, Nov. 17, 2022. "Iron...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*JD McDonagh vs. Cedric Alexander.
SPOILER: THE PLANNED MEN'S WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
The current plan for the Men's Wargames match at the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series is as follows:. *Roman Reigns & The Usos & Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes & Kevin Owens.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on Peacock and the WWE Network:. *Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) vs. Dani Palmer. *Dante Chen vs. Oba Femi. *Channing Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) vs. Oro Mensah.
UPDATED WWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2022 LINEUP
Following Friday Night Smackdown, the updated lineup for the 11/26 WWE Survivor Series 2022 event in Boston, MA features:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim a competitors to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley. *Roman...
AEW DYNAMITE REPORT
It's Wednesday Night and by now you should know that it means AEW Dynamite is on the air. We're on the Go Home edition to Full Gear. Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni, Taz and Excalibur have the call of all the action. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs Bryan Danielson &...
ROMAN & SETH TALK A DECADE WITH WWE, JAY LENO UNDERGOES SURGERY
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns did an interview with Sports Illustrated talking about the formation of The Shield. Thanks to Paul Jordan. Former WCW Celebrity wrestler, comedian Jay Leno has undergone surgery that included skin grafts due to Second and Third-Degree Burns suffered over the weekend in a gasoline fire in his garage.
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Featurette - A Fantastic Story (2022) Are The Usos the best tag team ever?: WWE After The Bell, Nov. 18, 2022.
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Dani Palmer. Dani shakes hands with Duke and Andre before locking up. They go to a stalemate. Dani with a wrist lock. Thea uses the ropes to reverse the hold. Thea turns into an arm bar. Thea with a shoulder tackle and an arm drag. Thea with a Japanese arm drag and a wrist lock followed by a springboard wrist lock take down. Thea gets a near fall. Thea with an arm bar. Thea with a take down and Dani with an arm wringer. Both women go for a cross body at the same time and both go down. Dani with a rear chin lock. Dani with a forearm to the back and an abdominal stretch.
WHAT WILL MAIN EVENT TONIGHT'S EDITION OF IMPACT ON AXS, MOOSE TRAINING WITH WWE STARS
Scheduled to headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is the first-ever "Death Machine's Double Jeopardy Match" with Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan.
SAMI VS. ROMAN, OMOS HAS IMPROVED, DREW IS A STUD AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. Saw a question about whether you'd choose Cody, Punk or Rock to main event Mania v Roman for the title. Surely given the current storyline and momentum, Sami should be considered for that position. Would you agree?
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: MCDONAGH VS ALEXANDER, AND MORE
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Kiana says the last time on Main Event, she exposed Dana Brooke as a brainless has been who has no purpose. If the WWE Universe had any sense, they would forget that Dana existed and they would invest in Kiana James. Match...
NEW MATCH SET FOR AEW FULL GEAR ZERO HOUR TOMORROW
After AEW Rampage went off the air, AEW President Tony Khan announced Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama for tomorrow's Full Gear Zero Hour broadcast.
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Hartford, CT at the XL Center:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to appear. *Smackdown World Cup Tournament: Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to appear. *Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi. *Smackdown World Cup...
JBL & CORBIN ON AFTER THE BELL, THE ROCK COMMENTS ON WWE ANNIVERSARY AND MORE
JBL and Baron Corbin are on this week's WWE After the Bell podcast. The duo discussed bringing back the old-school mentality to the presentation of WWE, how long the relationship actually goes back to, thoughts on talent like Johnny Gargano and Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman's recent comments following Crown Jewel, what they want to see in future superstars and more. Plus, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick discuss the reclamation of Austin Theory, and whether the Usos have reached GOAT status.
SHOULD MJF WIN THE AEW TITLE TOMORROW, LASHLEY'S IMPROVEMENT AS A PERFORMER, JOHN CENA'S BEST ACTING WORK AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. If you are AEW, does MJF win the title at Full Gear?. Yes, I think the best move for the company's short and long-term is to place MJF in that position. I think they have gone as far as they can go with Moxley as the champion at the moment. We've seen the energy that comes with The Acclaimed as the Tag Champions as the audience sees them as someone they've "discovered" and "made." I think MJF is in a similar situation and the audience is ready to go on a ride with him. MJF losing means they've lost lightning in a bottle. In my mind, he should go over tomorrow at the PPV. The company can use that moment as a win. I like the idea of MJF and The Acclaimed as the top acts in the company going forward.
DOUBLE JEOPARDY MATCH, CAN BULLY BE TRUSTED AND MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to this week's edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV!. We open up with footage of everything leading to tonight's Over Drive PPV eve!. X-Division Tournament Semi-Final: Black Taurus vs PJ Black. They noted this is a first-time ever bout. They go back and forth before facing off. They...
ABADON COMMENTS ON INJURY, AR FOX ON AEW SIGNING, FIGHT FOREVER AND MORE
There will be a new AEW Fight Forever video game reveal as part of this Saturday's Full Gear PPV:. , FIGHT Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is an exclusive 48 minute conversation with Tony Khan. As PWInsider.com reported over the weekend, AEW star Abadon was injured wrestling for Staten...
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WAR GAMES IS SET, THE SEMI FINALS ARE SET, BRAY AND KNIGHT, RICOCHET VERSUS ALI, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch make their way to the ring. They are joined by Drew McIntyre. Sheamus asks if the mic is on this time and he asks if the people can hear him. Sheamus says there are a lot of people who are happy that Drew is standing by his side for the match at War Games considering their history. Sheamus says people question if they trust each other. The twenty year rivalry has created mutual respect and a bond. Sheamus says he asked Drew to be his best man when he got married a few weeks ago. Sheamus says that they want a Brute-y.
MLW FUSION REPORT: A DOUBLE KROSS, IT FINALLY HAPPENED, AND MORE
Your announcers are Joe Dombrowski and Rich Bocchini. We begin with comments from Davey Richards about tonight’s match against Alex Kane. He says his goal has been to be the best wrestler in the world. He says he has been wrestling since he was 10. Everything he has done is to become a better wrestler. He does not play wrestler, he is a wrestler.
