WWE NXT REPORT: THE "DAWN" OF A NEW ERA?, THE IRON RUMBLE IS COMING, TWO TITLE MATCHES, WHO ARE YOU TO DOUBT AXIOM, AND MORE

SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. If you are AEW, does MJF win the title at Full Gear?. Yes, I think the best move for the company's short and long-term is to place MJF in that position. I think they have gone as far as they can go with Moxley as the champion at the moment. We've seen the energy that comes with The Acclaimed as the Tag Champions as the audience sees them as someone they've "discovered" and "made." I think MJF is in a similar situation and the audience is ready to go on a ride with him. MJF losing means they've lost lightning in a bottle. In my mind, he should go over tomorrow at the PPV. The company can use that moment as a win. I like the idea of MJF and The Acclaimed as the top acts in the company going forward.

23 HOURS AGO