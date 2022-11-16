Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House, securing slim majority that will complicate party’s ability to govern
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans win 218 seats needed to control House, securing slim majority that will complicate party’s ability to govern. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't run for leadership in next Congress, ending 2 decades as Democratic leader
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't run for leadership in next Congress, ending 2 decades as Democratic leader. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Garland: Trump's announcement of presidential candidacy, Biden's likely 2024 run were factors in naming special counsel. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Lebanon-Express
Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell reelected as Republican leader, quashing challenge from Sen. Rick Scott after GOP midterm failures. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Newly named special counsel Smith says he will exercise ‘independent judgment’ and move ‘expeditiously’ in Trump probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly named special counsel Smith says he will exercise ‘independent judgment’ and move ‘expeditiously’ in Trump probes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits over his role in killing of US-based journalist. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Returning for a third term, Rep. Mike Levin aims for bipartisan bills in a GOP-controlled House
'This is the sort of seat and sort of incumbent that it would take a red wave to dislodge,' one expert said.
Lebanon-Express
US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings
PHOENIX (AP) — US Supreme Court rejects Arizona death-row prisoner’s appeal, clears way for his execution in two 1980 killings. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Asia-Pacific leaders endorse statement condemning Ukraine war, vow to push pandemic recovery, prepare for future crises
BANGKOK (AP) — Asia-Pacific leaders endorse statement condemning Ukraine war, vow to push pandemic recovery, prepare for future crises. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Split Congress starting in 2023; no suspect in slaying of Idaho students; Starbucks workers to strike | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Congress will be split next year as Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives and Democrats retaining control of the Senate. Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they...
Lebanon-Express
Treasury chief: UK faces "unprecedented global headwinds” as he announces emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy
LONDON (AP) — Treasury chief: UK faces "unprecedented global headwinds” as he announces emergency budget aimed at stabilizing economy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
California outlawed Section 8 housing discrimination. Why it still persists
Two years ago, it became illegal across California for landlords to refuse to rent to Section 8 residents. Tenants and their advocates say the practice remains common.
House GOP majority younger, more diverse than it's been in years
The House Republican majority is slated to be younger and more diverse next Congress than in years past, boosting the GOP's efforts to be a national party.
Comments / 0