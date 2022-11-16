Read full article on original website
Rice Football 2022: UTSA Insider gives his take on the Roadrunners
Rice Football returns home this week to take on C-USA frontrunner, UTSA. Roadrunners’ insider Jared Kalmus fills us in on what to expect in this game. Roadrunners’ insider Jared Kalmus of Underdog Dynasty was kind enough to stop by and answer a few questions about the upcoming matchup between Rice Football and UTSA. The answers below should shed some light on the Owls’ upcoming opponent.
Rice Football 2022: UTSA Game Week Practice Report
Rice football hosts UTSA in their final home game on Senior Day, their final home game of the 2022 season. Here’s what we learned from practice this week. The final quarter of a rigorous 2022 Rice football schedule begins this week with a road trip to Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are just ahead of the Owls in the current conference standings with both teams in need of one more win to reach bowl eligibility (WKU needs seven wins this year because of their 13th game with a trip to Hawaii).
Rice vs. UTSA: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Rice Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Louisiana Tech...
San Antonio Brahmas select first-ever players at XFL Draft
New head coach Hines Ward was loving the atmosphere on draft day.
UTSA's Harris still in line for post season honor
UTSA's stud QB Frank Harris is on just about every watch list in the country, and recently made it through another cut list for the Davey O'Brien Award. Here's more.
Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
Harlan on to second round of the high school football playoffs
The Harlan Hawks continue their streak of teams making it to the post season, and this one already has a blowout win under its belt. Now it's on to Round 2 to see if they can continue to make a dent in the playoff bracket. Here's more.
Boerne Foot (wrecking)ball
Look at the stats of the Boerne Football games this season, and they truly are in a league of their own. Dominance on both sides of the ball and the goal was never just to make the playoffs as they head to the second round. This team has locked in on something much, much bigger. Here's more.
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets near San Antonio, outside of College Station
Two is better than one and while only one Texas-based college football team is up for the College Football Playoff, there were two recent winners in the state thanks to the Texas Lottery.
Lockhart, TX Gains a Piece of Texas BBQ History
Authentic Texas hospitality and barbecue has made its way back to its roots in Lockhart by way of the Black family – Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike and Mark. Nestled on 900 North Colorado Street, Terry Black’s Barbecue brings brisket, beef ribs, and ice-cold beer as they welcome their third location opening.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State
SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final lineup for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The final lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is here and it's packed with an amazing group of talented musicians with something for everyone!. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
Las Palapas to open restaurant in Schertz
San Antonio-based Las Palapas restaurant is adding Schertz to its growing list of new locations. Construction on the restaurant in Schertz is expected to start on April 1, 2023, and be complete on Dec. 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing. The new 7,531-square-foot...
Multiple Texas cities ranked among best in US for veterans in 2023: report
It's another year to be thankful for our active-duty military and veterans for keeping us safe and allowing America to be the greatest country on earth.
17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas
Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
