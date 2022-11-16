ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Football 2022: UTSA Insider gives his take on the Roadrunners

Rice Football returns home this week to take on C-USA frontrunner, UTSA. Roadrunners’ insider Jared Kalmus fills us in on what to expect in this game. Roadrunners’ insider Jared Kalmus of Underdog Dynasty was kind enough to stop by and answer a few questions about the upcoming matchup between Rice Football and UTSA. The answers below should shed some light on the Owls’ upcoming opponent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
attheroost.com

Rice Football 2022: UTSA Game Week Practice Report

Rice football hosts UTSA in their final home game on Senior Day, their final home game of the 2022 season. Here’s what we learned from practice this week. The final quarter of a rigorous 2022 Rice football schedule begins this week with a road trip to Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are just ahead of the Owls in the current conference standings with both teams in need of one more win to reach bowl eligibility (WKU needs seven wins this year because of their 13th game with a trip to Hawaii).
HOUSTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boerne Foot (wrecking)ball

Look at the stats of the Boerne Football games this season, and they truly are in a league of their own. Dominance on both sides of the ball and the goal was never just to make the playoffs as they head to the second round. This team has locked in on something much, much bigger. Here's more.
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
cravedfw

Lockhart, TX Gains a Piece of Texas BBQ History

Authentic Texas hospitality and barbecue has made its way back to its roots in Lockhart by way of the Black family – Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike and Mark. Nestled on 900 North Colorado Street, Terry Black’s Barbecue brings brisket, beef ribs, and ice-cold beer as they welcome their third location opening.
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

Texas A&M-San Antonio president leaving university for San José State

SAN ANTONIO – The president of Texas A&M University-San Antonio is leaving her post for San José State University in California. Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, who started at A&M-San Antonio in 2015, will begin her role as president of the West Coast university in January, the institution announced Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About

No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
LULING, TX
KSAT 12

Las Palapas to open restaurant in Schertz

San Antonio-based Las Palapas restaurant is adding Schertz to its growing list of new locations. Construction on the restaurant in Schertz is expected to start on April 1, 2023, and be complete on Dec. 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing. The new 7,531-square-foot...
SCHERTZ, TX
enchantingtexas.com

17 Awesome Things to do in Historic Gruene, Texas

Located in the Texas Hill Country, exactly midway between Austin and San Antonio, you will find a slice of Texas’ past: the Gruene Dance Hall. This is Texas’ oldest dance hall and it has a very unique history. Gruene, Texas (pronounced Green, Texas) was a former German town...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX

