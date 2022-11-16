Read full article on original website
republic-online.com
Abbott expanding Operation Lone Star in effort to secure southern border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expanding Operation Lone Star in an effort to further secure the state's southern border with Mexico. Abbott, who has been critical of President Joe Biden's open border policies, sent a letter to Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer in which he said, “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.”
republic-online.com
Kansas, western Missouri at low risk for insufficient electrical supply this winter
A forecast by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation shows severe weather could place a strain on the electrical grid in some parts of the country. (Jill Hummels for Kansas Reflector)
