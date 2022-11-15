ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

High school students urged to find their superpowers

More than 170 local high school students seeking to become the next generation of high-impact educators were urged to find their superpower during a passionate keynote address by Quinnipiac University Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor of Political Science Khalilah Brown-Dean on Wednesday morning at the second annual Increasing Educator Diversity Symposium.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
QSNA hosts heart-warming event for Connecticut Children's Medical Center

The Quinnipiac Student Nurses Association (QSNA) created 30 blankets in three hours for Connecticut Children’s Medical Center’s medical-surgical patients during a Pancreatic cancer awareness blanket event held on Nov 13. The pediatric patients included respiratory, cardiology, neurology and oncology patients. The goal of the event was for QSNA...
HAMDEN, CT

