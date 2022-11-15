ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Adopt a Dog for Free or Foster One This Saturday in Tyler, Texas

Its been a little over three years since my black lab, Buddy, passed away at the age of 16. I miss him every day. He was truly the definition of man's best friend. I haven't adopted another dog since but will as soon as I'm in a place with a backyard, not an apartment or the current town house I live in. But if you are looking for a new furry family member to add some love to your home, Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas has an event this weekend for you.
TYLER, TX
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas

After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
TYLER, TX
Suggestions on a Safe Place to Park a Semi in the Tyler, Texas Area

We all know that the backbone to our country is the hardworking truck drivers that provide us with all of the goods that we use on a daily basis. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the food we eat or the clothes we wear, the only way those items got to us is at some point they were on a truck. Which is why before we get into places to park a semi, I just want to say thank you to all the truckers. You are very much appreciated.
TYLER, TX
Kudos to the Super 1 Manager in Longview, TX Who Paid Woman’s Bill

Shout out to the manager at Super 1 on Highway 80 in Longview, TX for being such a perfect example of kind customer service in ETX. So often, it seems like the headlines we read are mostly fraught with BAD NEWS. It can be exhausting, for sure. But here in East Texas, when we run across stories of people being kind to other people in Longview, Hallsville, Tyler, Kilgore, and all around East Texas, it's a reminder that there are still so many good things happening in this crazy world of ours.
LONGVIEW, TX
Man Wants You to Blast H-E-B with Calls Until They Open One in Longview, TX

One man in Longview was so eager to convince H-E-B to come to East Texas, he asked East Texans to call the H-E-B corporate office every. single. day. Granted, we have quite a few grocery stores in East Texas. Some even offer something out of the ordinary. Examples would be Sprouts, Natural Grocers, and of course, Fresh by Brookshire's. But of course, we also have Wal-Mart, Super 1, etc.
LONGVIEW, TX
Tyler, TX Residents Discuss Best Parking When Flying Out of DFW

Traveling is a huge passion, seeing and eating new things is so much fun. But when traveling is a hobby, prices can stack up quickly for all the little things that are easy to overlook. Whenever my wife and I travel we always have to remember the cost of boarding our dogs, but also the cost of parking our vehicle especially when we’re traveling out of the metroplex. Recently, there was a Tyler, TX social media group discussing the best parking options at DFW so I wanted to make sure you know the different options.
TYLER, TX
Dear Veterans, Thank You for Your Service–Today and Every Day

To all of our local heroes in Tyler, Longview, Jackson, Lindale, Kilgore, Hallsville, and all over East Texas--thank you for your service. Not just today. But every day. Every time I look at these photos of my grandfather Roy, I stop and ponder. I look at him at such a young age and try to imagine him on the days these photos were taken. My grandmother, too. Marjorie.
TYLER, TX
East Texas Veterans Day Freebies & Discounts From A-Z

Friday November 11th is a day we set aside to honor the many men and women who took the oath to defend our great nation from all enemies foreign or domestic. Its a day to just say "Thank You" to those who surrendered some of their rights to ensure that you can enjoy ALL of yours and to reinforce that appreciation many businesses across the nation and East Texas are giving away freebies and discounts to those who served.
TYLER, TX
Don’t Miss Out on Any of the Dog Parks You Can Visit Around Tyler, Texas

As soon as I get home from work, I have to watch my mouth, not so much regarding swearing but if my dogs hear the word “go” they will immediately go toward the door and expect to jump in the truck. Spending time with my dogs is one of my favorite things in the world, I love to make Cooper and Gypsy happy. So, visiting a dog park is a common occurrence for us. But recently I searched for dog parks online and found there is a dog park close to my home that I had no idea about.
TYLER, TX
