Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time

For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
The Associated Press

Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
AL.com

Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. No. 6 LSU TV info, key matchups

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19 -- 8 p.m. WHERE: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La. If the Blazers can pull off one of the major upsets of the college football season and attain bowl eligibility before closing out the regular season next week at LA Tech. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex

Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
pelhamplus.com

Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!

There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
FanSided

Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets

Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
AL.com

Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game

Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
AL.com

NBA fines former Alabama forward $20,000

The NBA has fined Golden State forward/center JaMychal Green $20,000 for an incident at the conclusion of the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, Joe Dumars, the NBA’s head of basketball operations, announced the former Alabama standout had been fined “for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official.”
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
AL.com

AL.com

