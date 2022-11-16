Read full article on original website
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Austin Peay vs. Alabama by the numbers: Early kickoff perfect for Nick Saban
Austin Peay (7-3) at No. 8 Alabama (8-2) 11 a.m. CST Saturday (SEC Network+) 0 Teams in the nation have fewer takeaways than Alabama this season. The Crimson Tide has seven takeaways in 2022 – four fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Stanford and Virginia Tech also have seven takeaways apiece this season.
Alabama drains 21 three pointers to bury Jacksonville State, 104-62
On a cold November night in Tuscaloosa, it was raining three pointers inside Coleman Coliseum. Alabama made 21 triples in a 104-62 win Friday night over non-conference visitor Jacksonville State, threatening but falling short of the school’s SEC record of 23 set in January 2021 against LSU. “I’ve been...
Late own goal sends Alabama soccer to NCAA 3rd round for first time
For a team that scored by the bundle, Alabama’s women’s soccer team advanced to its first NCAA third round with a little help. An own goal in the 74th minute pushed the top seeded Crimson Tide past Portland and into the Round of 16. The game winner came on a corner kick that hit a Portland player on its way through the box.
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
Blazer Buzz: UAB vs. No. 6 LSU TV info, key matchups
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19 -- 8 p.m. WHERE: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, La. If the Blazers can pull off one of the major upsets of the college football season and attain bowl eligibility before closing out the regular season next week at LA Tech. THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR.
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Saban: Ex-Alabama players saying culture slipped ‘hurts my heart’
The rumblings have been there for a few weeks now on social media. Former Alabama players -- to varying degrees -- are voicing their displeasure with their perception of a slipping culture within the Crimson Tide program. Losing consecutive road games to Tennessee and LSU was unthinkable for most of...
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!
There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Joseph Goodman: Will UAB ever be a basketball school again?
A text message from a trusted friend was the first time I heard about the ability of UAB basketball player Eric Gaines. UAB is getting a good one, it read. Great player. It was an understatement. Who even is Eric Gaines? I didn’t really know at the time. This was...
Why Alabama LB missed last 3 games as positioning for 2023 jobs comes into focus
Alabama’s been working a rotation at the middle linebacker spot next to Henry To’o To’o in recent weeks. Jaylen Moody started seven of the nine games he’s played while Deontae Lawson’s been seeing quality time. One player that hasn’t appeared lately is sophomore Kendrick Blackshire...
Thompson defense dominates Hoover on the way to 5th straight 7A title game
Thompson is still the king of the castle in Class 7A North. The Warriors dominated Hoover from start to finish, winning 40-10 at the Hoover Met on Friday. It was a complete reversal of Hoover’s 9-0 regular-season win four weeks ago, and the second straight year Thompson has lost in the regular season to Hoover, but rebounded to win in the playoff semifinals.
Team from Black college in central Alabama quits tournament after racial abuse
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A women’s volleyball team at a small, historically Black college withdrew from their conference tournament in Alabama after a member was subjected to racial abuse during an awards banquet, officials said. A Talladega College player using a feature that allows nearby cellphones to transfer data to each other received a “racially […]
Saraland survives against Woods Ray, Homewood for wild 57-56 OT victory
Saraland is headed for a rematch with Region 1 rival Theodore with a spot in the Class 6A state championship game on the line. But first, everyone in attendance at Saraland High School Friday night needs time to come to grips with what they witnessed in the Spartans’ 57-56 overtime win over Homewood.
Alabama, Auburn student veterans set for ‘Operation Iron Ruck’ to promote suicide prevention
Student veterans at the University of Alabama and Auburn University are again gearing up for Operation Iron Ruck, an annual event to help veterans charity organizations and to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. The fifth annual Operation Iron Ruck comes in conjunction with the Iron Bowl football game. Starting...
NBA fines former Alabama forward $20,000
The NBA has fined Golden State forward/center JaMychal Green $20,000 for an incident at the conclusion of the Warriors’ 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. On Thursday night, Joe Dumars, the NBA’s head of basketball operations, announced the former Alabama standout had been fined “for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official.”
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
