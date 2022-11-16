Read full article on original website
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Browns bolster defensive line, sign 300-pound tackle
The Cleveland Browns have bolstered their defensive front-four with the signing of defensive tackle Ben Stille off the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins.
Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns hope the December return of suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson will be enough to save their season. The Browns sit at 3-6 — good enough for third place in AFC North standings — with a game against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills next on the docket. Per the conditions of his suspension, Read more... The post Browns coach gets brutally honest about Deshaun Watson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Browns to play at Bills amid ‘paralyzing’ snowfall
The NFL is monitoring the weather and has been in contact with both the Browns and the Bills, a spokesperson told FOX 8 Wednesday.
NFL in contact with Browns and Bills, monitoring snowstorm in Buffalo in case game must be moved
BEREA, Ohio -- As the old saying goes, everybody always complains about the weather, but nobody actually does anything about it. But in the case of the Browns vs. Bills game Sunday in Buffalo, the NFL might actually do something about it. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told cleveland.com in an...
FOX Sports
Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Ravens in Week 11
FOX (Single) Teal: Carolina Panthers vs. Baltimore Ravens (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez) Red: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen) Green: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma) Blue: Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston) Orange: Washington Commanders vs. Houston...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
Game on! Browns will play Bills, just not in Buffalo
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
Browns DC Joe Woods on calls for his job: The criticism ‘is deserved in some instances’; vows he’s doing everything he can
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has a vague sense of the ‘fire Joe Woods’ cries on social media, but he’s mostly blocking them out. “It’s part of the business,” he said. “You can’t let if affect you. You can’t ride the emotional roller coaster. I know what type of business I’m in. It’s a fair business. We’re in the business of winning, and right now we’re not doing it, so that criticism is going to come. It’s deserved in some instances, and I promise you I’m doing everything I can to get the thing turned around. But we have to execute and we have to play better on game day.”
Isaac Okoro is an offensive nightmare for the Cleveland Cavaliers
No player has played worse offensively for the Cleveland Cavaliers than Isaac Okoro. The Cleveland Cavaliers have a developing bust on their hands in Isaac Okoro. While Auburn faithful tried to roast us on draft night, we knew all along that Okoro was not a good offensive player. He has had his moments, sure. He’s athletic, strong, fast, and nimble but he has very little in the way of true NBA talent as a scorer.
Yardbarker
Guardians Congratulate A Franchise Legend On An Elite Honor
Cleveland Guardians legend Jim Thome is revered by fans and the rest of the baseball world. He is a Hall-of-Famer after all. He also earned a Silver Slugger Award and was a five-time All-Star during his career. But the Hall-of-Famer was lucky enough to take home yet another elite honor...
NFL fans bummed after Browns-Bills game moved due to snow storm
The first signs of winter have been showing up for much of North America in recent days, and at least a couple NFL teams are already feeling the effects.
Yardbarker
Ravens — Panthers Week 11 Predictions
The Ravens are the unanimous pick to beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 11. Analysis; "Under Harbaugh, the Ravens are 11-3 (.786) in games immediately after a bye. That’s the second-best record among active coaches. The Ravens will be refreshed and motivated to continue their march toward the playoffs. Carolina is a team that is in a bit of disarray and Baltimore will take full advantage."
Will Kevin Stefanski see Browns fans in Detroit? He doesn’t know: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski would love to see a sea of orange and brown at Ford Field in Detroit for the relocated Bills game, but he doesn’t know what to expect. “I am as curious as anybody about what that’s going to look like, who’s going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week. I don’t know (what it will look like). I think we have to get there on Sunday and see what it looks like. Obviously, I would like as many people in brown and orange as we can get, but I’m as curious as anybody to see exactly how many people are in there.”
3 lineup moves the Cleveland Cavaliers need to do to fix their issues
The Cleveland Cavaliers have to make some moves to end this skid. The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling to find themselves on the other side of this five-game losing streak. The team isn’t playing good defense and the bench has fallen apart in the wake of some injuries. Sure, there are other issues that have affected the team as of late, but those are the two biggest ones to focus on.
FOX Sports
Confident Kazee bringing swagger to Steelers secondary
PITTSBURGH (AP) — To hear Damontae Kazee's teammates and coaches tell it, the chatterbox Pittsburgh Steelers safety never has a bad day. Ever. They're fibbing. Well, kind of. There was that day against Detroit in the preseason when Kazee went one way and his wrist went another. In a...
Top Potential Defensive Coordinator Candidates for Cleveland Browns in 2023
The Cleveland Browns may be in the business of hiring a new Defensive Coordinator this off-season. They may not. Still, the NFL rules for hiring a coordinator have changed over the last few years. In 2020, the NFL voted to approve a resolution preventing teams from blocking assistant coaches from interviewing for coordinator positions. The resolution changed the Anti-Tampering Policy by establishing a system that prohibits teams from denying an assistant coach the opportunity to interview with a new team for an Offensive Coordinator, Defensive Coordinator, or Special Teams Coordinator position. Before this change, coaches moving from a position coaching role to a coordinator position was deemed an assistant-to-assistant move and, therefore, a lateral move that could be blocked by the potential candidate's team.
Yardbarker
The Guardians Moved On From A Former Top Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians made a few trades on Tuesday night. The defending American League Central champions shipped off right-handed pitcher Carlos Vargas to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for 23-year-old right-hander Ross Carver. They also traded away former top prospect Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for infielder...
