5 Times Joe Rogan Mentioned Montana
Joe Rogan is a man who loves hunting, fishing and pretty much anything badass, so naturally he has an appreciation for Montana. Here's 5 times he mentioned the treasure state:. The Montana landscape is beautiful but almost alien, there's no people anywhere out there. It's really, really strange and that takes a little while to sort of accept when you first arrive there. It's like you gotta kinda settle in to the idea that, you know 'hey, this is the Missouri River and this is like a crazy part of the country.
5 Incredible Animals That Will Be Hibernating in Montana
Who wouldn't want to get away from the world for a few months and enjoy some peace and quiet? I certainly would. With winter comes cold weather, snow, and the disappearance of many animals. Birds migrate toward warmer temperatures, but what about the animals that can't fly? How do they get through the cold months?
VIDEO: Very Rare Footage of Wolverine Hunting on Ajax Mountain in MT
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
Why Montanans (Probably) Won’t Watch The World Cup
Yesterday my incredibly talented and golden-hearted boss (hi, Chris) wrote an article encouraging Montanans to watch the FIFA World Cup. Now I'll give my rebuttal, despite the risk of creating an awkward workplace, because that's how much I hate soccer. Here's why Montanans will probably find something else to do besides watch pretty boys pretend to get injured:
A Different Kind of Montana Pie for Thanksgiving…Yum
Montana has many food items that are known all over the U.S. I’d even argue that some are known world-wide. Huckleberry anything, pasties, beef dishes... but what about Montana peaches?. I had no idea that Montana is known for its peaches. I hear all about the other foods, but...
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Wild Game Recipes for Brawl of the Wild Game – Venison Sliders
We are getting excited about the annual Brawl of the Wild game, one of the oldest rivalries in college football history. More importantly, it is a Montana tradition that is over a century old. In my time on this earth, the Griz/Cat game has always coincided with the home stretch of Montana's big game hunting season. For my family, the annual football game tends to cut into at least one of our days in the field. Just like the tradition of hunting on Thanksgiving, we may hunt a little in the morning, only to race home early in the day to make food and watch football.
Navy SEAL from Montana Launching on 7 Continent Expedition
7 continents. 7 skydives. 7 days. A Navy SEAL from Montana's Flathead Valley will soon be taking off on an incredible expedition. It's all part of an effort to raise money for scholarships in support of the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Andy Stumpf is...
