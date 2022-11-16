Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Observer
Michael Shvo Moves Ahead With Office Developments in Miami Beach
Miami Beach voters recently rejected two new office developments along Lincoln Road, but two smaller projects are moving forward. New York-based developer Michael Shvo has filed plans to redevelop the Lincoln Road clocktower building. The 14-story building at 407 Lincoln Road is one of the tallest structures in Miami Beach. Space in the tower leases for $34 to $38 a square foot, according to LoopNet.
Commercial Observer
Single-Family Rents Up 20% in Miami Since Last Year
With the housing market handicapped by high prices and high mortgage rates, institutional investors are turning to single-family rentals to fill the gap for potential homeowners. And that continues to drive up rents. Nationally, rents for single-family homes were up 10.1 percent year-over-year in September, down from a peak of...
