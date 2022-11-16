Miami Beach voters recently rejected two new office developments along Lincoln Road, but two smaller projects are moving forward. New York-based developer Michael Shvo has filed plans to redevelop the Lincoln Road clocktower building. The 14-story building at 407 Lincoln Road is one of the tallest structures in Miami Beach. Space in the tower leases for $34 to $38 a square foot, according to LoopNet.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO