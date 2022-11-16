Nortier leads Clinton to OT win

CLINTON — Jayden Nortier of Clinton is the reigning Beloit Daily News Player of the Year.

Those wondering what she might do for an encore received a resounding answer in Tuesday night's season opener against Delavan-Darien.

Nortier, a senior, broke the Clinton school record for points, dropping in 42 in the Cougars' furious come-from-behind, 74-70 overtime win over the Comets.

Nortier had 15 in the first half, but the Cougars struggled mightily in coach Hannah Kalk's debut. The Comets held a 33-25 lead at the break after leading by as many as 13 points in the first half.

Clinton cut the lead to five points on several occasions only to see either Addison Stallings or Rylee Crull make a clutch basket to extend the lead.

The Cougars trailed 62-55 with 2:10 to play before they made their run, fueled by Nortier, who scored six straight points to eventually tie the game. Clinton had a chance to win the game in regulation, but a three-pointer hit the back of the rim, leaving another four minutes on the clock.

Nortier scored six points in the extra session, including a critical three-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead for good with under two minutes to play.

"She's one of our captains for a reason," Kalk said. "She leads by example and stays cool, calm and collected. But I thought everyone stepped up tonight. The energy from our bench was critical I thought. I don't think we would've won the game without it."

Kalk said there wasn't a tremendous amount of halftime adjustments necessary.

"I told the girls at halftime to just throw out that first half," Kalk said. "They weren't playing their game at all. I just told them to stick to the simple stuff, run our offense and we'd be fine."

Nortier was pleased with the victory, but said the team shouldn't have to rely on second-half heroics to get the job done.

"We had this problem last year, too," Nortier said. "We get a slow start to the game, and then we turn it on. We need to get out of the gate fast every time and not dig ourselves a hole."

Getting the scoring record was a nice cherry on top of the season-opening sundae.

"It means a lot," Nortier said. "Both Elli Teubert and I got close a couple of times last year, but we couldn't quite get there. It's a great accomplishment for sure."

Stallings led the way with 21 points for the Comets, while Crull had 14 of her 18 points in the second half. Both players fouled out of the game in regulation.

"I thought this was a fine start for us," Delavan-Darien coach Christine Lumkes said. "We've still got to figure out our rotations and things like that, and we really viewed this first game as more of a scrimmage. We definitely shouldn't be hanging our heads over this loss."

CLINTON 74, DELAVAN-DARIEN 70

Delavan 35 30 5--70

Clinton 25 40 9--74

DELAVAN-DARIEN: Logterman 1 2-2 4, Damrow 3 0-3 6, Crull 9 0-1 18, Gonzalez 5 0-0 14, Stallings 8 1-6 21, Quartucci 3 1-2 7. Totals: 29 4-14 70.

CLINTON: Wellnitz 2 0-0 5, Mueller 1 3-3 5, Blue 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 0 4-6 4, Roehl 4 1-2 9, Nortier 13 11-15 42, Shinkus 2 2-4 6. Totals: 23 21-30 74.

3-pointers: Clinton 7 (Nortier 5, Wellnitz, Blue). Delavan 8 (Gonzalez 4, Stallings 4). Total fouls: Clinton16 Delavan-Darien 21. Fouled out: Stallings, Crull, Gonzalez.