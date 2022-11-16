ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, WI

Nortier leads Clinton to OT win

By By JOSH FLICKINGER Staff Correspondent
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 3 days ago

CLINTON — Jayden Nortier of Clinton is the reigning Beloit Daily News Player of the Year.

Those wondering what she might do for an encore received a resounding answer in Tuesday night's season opener against Delavan-Darien.

Nortier, a senior, broke the Clinton school record for points, dropping in 42 in the Cougars' furious come-from-behind, 74-70 overtime win over the Comets.

Nortier had 15 in the first half, but the Cougars struggled mightily in coach Hannah Kalk's debut. The Comets held a 33-25 lead at the break after leading by as many as 13 points in the first half.

Clinton cut the lead to five points on several occasions only to see either Addison Stallings or Rylee Crull make a clutch basket to extend the lead.

The Cougars trailed 62-55 with 2:10 to play before they made their run, fueled by Nortier, who scored six straight points to eventually tie the game. Clinton had a chance to win the game in regulation, but a three-pointer hit the back of the rim, leaving another four minutes on the clock.

Nortier scored six points in the extra session, including a critical three-pointer that gave the Cougars the lead for good with under two minutes to play.

"She's one of our captains for a reason," Kalk said. "She leads by example and stays cool, calm and collected. But I thought everyone stepped up tonight. The energy from our bench was critical I thought. I don't think we would've won the game without it."

Kalk said there wasn't a tremendous amount of halftime adjustments necessary.

"I told the girls at halftime to just throw out that first half," Kalk said. "They weren't playing their game at all. I just told them to stick to the simple stuff, run our offense and we'd be fine."

Nortier was pleased with the victory, but said the team shouldn't have to rely on second-half heroics to get the job done.

"We had this problem last year, too," Nortier said. "We get a slow start to the game, and then we turn it on. We need to get out of the gate fast every time and not dig ourselves a hole."

Getting the scoring record was a nice cherry on top of the season-opening sundae.

"It means a lot," Nortier said. "Both Elli Teubert and I got close a couple of times last year, but we couldn't quite get there. It's a great accomplishment for sure."

Stallings led the way with 21 points for the Comets, while Crull had 14 of her 18 points in the second half. Both players fouled out of the game in regulation.

"I thought this was a fine start for us," Delavan-Darien coach Christine Lumkes said. "We've still got to figure out our rotations and things like that, and we really viewed this first game as more of a scrimmage. We definitely shouldn't be hanging our heads over this loss."

CLINTON 74, DELAVAN-DARIEN 70

Delavan 35 30 5--70

Clinton 25 40 9--74

DELAVAN-DARIEN: Logterman 1 2-2 4, Damrow 3 0-3 6, Crull 9 0-1 18, Gonzalez 5 0-0 14, Stallings 8 1-6 21, Quartucci 3 1-2 7. Totals: 29 4-14 70.

CLINTON: Wellnitz 2 0-0 5, Mueller 1 3-3 5, Blue 1 0-0 3, Bobolz 0 4-6 4, Roehl 4 1-2 9, Nortier 13 11-15 42, Shinkus 2 2-4 6. Totals: 23 21-30 74.

3-pointers: Clinton 7 (Nortier 5, Wellnitz, Blue). Delavan 8 (Gonzalez 4, Stallings 4). Total fouls: Clinton16 Delavan-Darien 21. Fouled out: Stallings, Crull, Gonzalez.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wissports.net

Isaac Bunker of Monroe selected to receive Joe Thomas Award

Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Monroe's Isaac Bunker as the 2022 recipient of the Joe Thomas Award as the most outstanding senior offensive lineman in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Monroe has been dominant in the running game again this year, with two...
MONROE, WI
247Sports

Jim Leonhard: 'The longer it takes, the harder it gets to ask people to be patient'

MADISON, Wis. — Jim Leonhard did not shy away from reality Thursday. The clock is ticking, and everyone can hear it getting louder. The Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach has preached patience since he took over for Paul Chryst last month. But with several crucial deadlines looming and plenty of uncertainty in the air, it stands to reason that players, recruits and others around the program have — or will — become impatient.
MADISON, WI
telecompetitor.com

TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues

TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

Overturned car closes 900 block of Regent St.

Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a car collision that took place around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Regent and Park St near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. One car flipped over and sat on the sidewalk in front of the UW Health Laboratory. The other car, laying...
MADISON, WI
Limitless Production Group LLC

Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois

According to a press release from the Rockton Police Department that was made public around 1 AM on November 18th, the Rockton Police Department says around 7:42 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022, a Rockton Police officer was patrolling in the area of the Roscoe, Illinois Walmart which is located in the 4700 block of East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Illinois. The press release states the officer was involved in a shooting with a 25-year-old male subject. The male subject was hit and injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening.
ROCKTON, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver rolls over, crashes after running red light

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department responded to a rollover crash Thursday night on the city’s near west side after alleging that a speeding driver ran a red light. They determined that around 6 p.m., the driver had been speeding, ran a red light and struck a curb,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three Madison police employees arrested in past two weeks

The Columbus Cardinals are officially state champions. Columbus defeated Catholic Memorial 23-21 in the WIAA Division 4 State Championship. Keith Findley says his work is inspired by Audrey Edmunds, a woman who served 11 years for shaking a baby to death before a court ordered her a new trial. Madison...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Alcohol may have been a factor in fatal Town of Oregon crash

A two vehicle crash left one driver dead and another in critical condition on Saturday, Nov. 12 in the Town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the deceased as 56-year-old Richard Wille of Arena, Wisconsin. Emergency responders were dispatched at...
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Medical Examiner names Evansville man who died after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials released the name Tuesday of the Evansville man who died following a two-vehicle crash. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Bradley Shoemaker, 66, died from the injuries he suffered during the crash on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
EVANSVILLE, WI
Q985

Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For

There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
ROCKFORD, IL
Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

Beloit, WI
139
Followers
467
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Beloit Daily News has proudly been serving the Stateline area since 1848. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.beloitdailynews.com

 https://www.beloitdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy