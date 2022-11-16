ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football stays atop College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 as drama builds outside of top 4

By Connor Riley,
dawgnation.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick

College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Makes His Pick Between USC, Tennessee

No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 USC are two of the 9-1 teams on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum gave his prediction for these two teams during an appearance with ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “I think they’re going to take Tennessee,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Georgia men’s basketball walk-on Jaxon Etter awarded scholarship

Georgia shooting guard Jaxon Etter spent the past three seasons as a walk-on, and after entering the transfer portal this offseason he decided to return for another season in Athens. Etter bet on himself in coming back to Georgia for another season, and it turns out that confidence has finally led to a scholarship opportunity.
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Scouting Report: Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky football is reeling after a stunning home loss to Vanderbilt last week as a three-possession favorite. However, the season is not over yet. One week after one of the worst losses of the Mark Stoops era, the Cats will now have to go head-to-head with the best in the sport.
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. What do you think about these beautiful places in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would your rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend other readers who live in Georgia to visit them if they get the chance? If so, do you happen to have some suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so drop your suggestions in the comments.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy