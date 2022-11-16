Georgia football stays atop College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12 as drama builds outside of top 4

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
How history shows that LSU shouldn’t be in the playoff even if they beat Georgia in the SEC Championship game
It feels like we’ve gone through every single possible scenario that could keep the Tennessee Vols out of the playoff. TCU winning out and then USC winning the Pac-12 with one loss is the scenario that seems the scariest to Vols fans right now. I think Tennessee is better...
Paul Finebaum Makes His Pick Between USC, Tennessee
No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 USC are two of the 9-1 teams on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff. SEC analyst Paul Finebaum gave his prediction for these two teams during an appearance with ESPN's First Take on Wednesday. “I think they’re going to take Tennessee,”...
Golf Digest
Harris English is playing an extremely dangerous game with his beloved Georgia Bulldogs
Each year, the PGA Tour's RSM Classic also doubles as a University of Georgia men's golf team reunion. Many former Damn Good Dawgs have made Sea Island their home, and the ones that haven't still show up anyway just for the strokes-gained/vibes. Everywhere you look, it's Dawgs, Dawgs and more Dawgs.
Khalifa Keith Eyeing Two SEC Schools Following Kentucky Decommitment
Shayne Pickering updates us on the latest developments regarding star RB, Khalifa Keith's recruitment
ESPN College GameDay: Kirk Herbstreit provides update on Lee Corso for Week 12
After missing the last three weeks, a College GameDay staple has returned to the set. Lee Corso is back. Corso made his return after a three-week absence for health-related reasons, the show announced Saturday morning. But as GameDay headed to Montana for the fierce Montana vs. Montana State rivalry, he braved the cold to re-join his co-hosts.
Georgia men’s basketball walk-on Jaxon Etter awarded scholarship
Georgia shooting guard Jaxon Etter spent the past three seasons as a walk-on, and after entering the transfer portal this offseason he decided to return for another season in Athens. Etter bet on himself in coming back to Georgia for another season, and it turns out that confidence has finally led to a scholarship opportunity.
Scouting Report: Georgia Bulldogs
Kentucky football is reeling after a stunning home loss to Vanderbilt last week as a three-possession favorite. However, the season is not over yet. One week after one of the worst losses of the Mark Stoops era, the Cats will now have to go head-to-head with the best in the sport.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. What do you think about these beautiful places in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would your rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend other readers who live in Georgia to visit them if they get the chance? If so, do you happen to have some suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so drop your suggestions in the comments.
