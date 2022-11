The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a "make or break" offseason that could dictate the direction of the franchise for years to come. Coming off of a three-year period of an emotional roller coaster and their second losing season in a row, the Cubs' faithful are on edge to see what changes are coming and are watering at the mouth at the potential for the future. The money is there to spend, the names are there to sign, and the only thing in between is what president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer is ready to do to make this team competitive in 2023.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO