ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run

Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
GEORGIA STATE
The List

Donald Trump May Choose This Person As His 2024 Running Mate

Although Donald Trump hasn't made it official, at this point it would be shocking if he didn't announce his candidacy for 2024. The former president has spent the last two-plus years setting the stage for it. On January 6, Trump refused to admit that the election was over, even as rioters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results (via Reuters). From there, he has continued to promote his claims of fraud in his Truth Social posts and at the many rallies he attends for Republican candidates and political action committees (via CBS News). In addition, Trump takes every opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden's actions on everything from the economy to the immigration crisis — and point out how he would have handled matters if he were still in office.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday

Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday. After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Senate Republicans had their chance to stop a Trump run. They took another path

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... Donald Trump announces another presidential bid, making false claims and declaring himself a “victim.” ... Republicans are one seat away from House majority, needing to win one of 10 uncalled races, while Democrats need to win all 10. ... U.S. and European officials say a Ukrainian air defense system was involved in the deadly blast in Poland. ... Republican Alex Mooney jumps into 2024 West Virginia Senate race. ... And the Artemis rocket blasts off to the moon.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Have Seven Weeks to Block Trump From Running for Office

Democratic Representative David Cicilline circulated a letter among party colleagues to invoke the 14th Amendment in anticipation of Donald Trump's announcement to run again for president. Cicilline spokesperson Jennifer Bell confirmed to Newsweek that the letter, titled "Stop Donald Trump from holding federal office again," began being circulated Tuesday evening....
RHODE ISLAND STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Hamill wastes absolutely no time mocking Donald Trump’s latest run for president

Mark Hamill has wasted zero time in reacting to Donald Trump’s latest run for office, immediately clapping back to the twice-impeached former president. The Star Wars icon has spent the better part of the last decade mocking Trump and consistently likening him to one of his most famous characters the Joker. Within minutes of Trump’s announcement to run for the presidency again in 2024, Hamill dubbed it an announcement of a “future failed run” at the Oval Office.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy