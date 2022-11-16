Read full article on original website
Verdad
3d ago
wow, that response was hard to watch... Honestly, I feel bad for him.... then I remember what he and his party has done to our economy from unregulated spending to mandates then I think eff him... he's earned it...
Reply(18)
184
MCic(Me)
3d ago
Another marble-mouth response. Then he gets shuffled off by his handlers screaming over the reporter's questions..."Thanks everybody. Thanks everybody." Lol
Reply(6)
88
muckraker_bob
3d ago
So now that it’s becoming more apparent that the missile was likely of Ukrainian origin will Poland’s invoking the mutual defense clause in the NATO agreement mean we have to attack Ukraine and Zelensky? If we do let’s see if there’s any of the Billions we sent over there that wants to be repatriated.
Reply(13)
73
Related
Confusion erupts after Biden initially declines to discuss Poland missile incident at emergency roundtable
Conservatives on Twitter expressed confusion over President Biden initially declining to take reporters' questions about a missile which killed two people in Poland Tuesday.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
White House is forced to DELETE fact-checked tweet claiming Biden has given American seniors the biggest boost in Social Security in 10 years
The White House was forced into an embarrassing Twitter climbdown on Tuesday, deleting a tweet that claimed President Joe Biden was responsible for seniors getting the biggest increase in Social Security checks in a decade. As fact checkers were quick to point out, the increase is based on the rate...
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
WATCH: Joe Biden goes awkwardly silent when asked if Jill supports him running again in 2024
President Joe Biden was briefly lost for words when asked if First Lady Jill Biden would back him running for president again.
Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'
A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’
On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
Poland, NATO say missile that killed two likely fired by Ukraine defending against Russian attack
The leaders of Poland and NATO said the missile that killed two people in Polish territory on Tuesday was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending their country against a barrage of Russian strikes, and that the incident appeared to be an accident.
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden said following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia Monday that he doesn’t think China is preparing to invade Taiwan.
A 26-year-old Ukrainian woman described being tortured with electric shocks and hammers while held in Russian captivity for 6 months: 'They treated us like animals'
"They hung girls," the solider, who was released from captivity in an all-female prisoner swap, told a Ukrainian state news agency of the torture.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Washington Examiner
Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children
President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Hunter Biden Heads to White House as Republicans Ramp Up Investigation
The president's granddaughter will be married on Saturday at the White House just one day before Biden celebrates his 80th birthday.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Washington Examiner
'Totally nuts': Biden’s cuts to Russian oil were 'shortsighted,' expert warns
The chances of a winter fuel crisis are heating up, and the Biden administration's hasty decision to ban Russian oil is partially to blame, one energy expert said. "When we went into the war in Ukraine, we decided 'no more Russian oil' because we only buy 3% of oil from there ... so no one paid attention," Mark Wolfe told the Washington Examiner.
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 275