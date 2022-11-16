(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expanding Operation Lone Star in an effort to further secure the state's southern border with Mexico. Abbott, who has been critical of President Joe Biden's open border policies, sent a letter to Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer in which he said, “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.”

