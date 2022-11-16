Read full article on original website
Related
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Soccer Football Movie’ on Netflix, a Kids’ Movie Starring Animated Versions of Some of Soccer’s Biggest Stars In a Silly Caper
Just in time for the 2022 World Cup, it’s The Soccer Football Movie on Netflix. This feature-length animated film stars some of soccer’s biggest stars, including Zlatan Imbrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe in a kid-friendly caper. Once a mad scientist steals the powers of the world’s greatest soccer players, a ragtag team of kids have to help them get them back.. THE SOCCER FOOTBALL MOVIE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: A young band of avid soccer fans is desperate to meet their heroes–Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Megan Rapinoe among them–and find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time, just as...
KEYT
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
NEW YORK (AP) — Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown. Taylor Swift posted a story Friday on Instagram expressing her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. Swift says she and her team asked the platform multiple times if it would be able to handle massive demand. In her words, she says: “We were assured they could.” Of fans who lost out after hours waiting in a digital queue, Swift said she hopes to provide more chances to get together.
KEYT
New this week: Lizzo, ‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘The Woman King’
This week’s new entertainment releases include an live posthumous album from Tom Petty, the criminal profile spinoff series “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” a documentary about the plucky Mars Rover Opportunity and a TV series that focuses on the backstage melodrama at the Chippendale’s male strip clubs. There’s also the new documentary “Love, Lizzo,” an intimate portrait of the superstar musician, and if you need a way to shake off the stuffing after that Thanksgiving feast, why not throw an international dance party with friends from around the world with Ubisoft’s video game “Just Dance 2023”?
16 photos that show the lengths people have gone to buy tickets throughout history
Buying tickets for concerts, sporting events, or movie premieres has been stressful throughout history, with some people even camping out for days.
Comments / 0