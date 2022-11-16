Pelosi's big decision: 'There’s a life out there, right?'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader. She says she almost thought about being leader again because she “couldn’t give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics. Pelosi spoke to reporters Thursday at the Capitol after announcing she would step aside for a new generation of leaders. She will remain the congresswoman from California. Pelosi says she’s not sad about her choice to step aside but feels “balanced” in her decision. She has no plans to endorse a successor and no desire to meddle with the new leadership's vision.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO