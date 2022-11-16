Read full article on original website
California outlawed Section 8 housing discrimination. Why it still persists
Two years ago, it became illegal across California for landlords to refuse to rent to Section 8 residents. Tenants and their advocates say the practice remains common.
AP News Summary at 4:56 p.m. EST
Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes. WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The role will be filled by Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as the acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee. Garland said Friday that Trump’s announcement of his presidential candidacy and President Joe Biden’s likely 2024 run were factors in his decision. A Trump spokesperson calls it a “political stunt."
House GOP majority younger, more diverse than it's been in years
The House Republican majority is slated to be younger and more diverse next Congress than in years past, boosting the GOP's efforts to be a national party.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:30 p.m. EST
Pelosi's big decision: 'There’s a life out there, right?'. WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder in their family home made her think about staying on as the House Democratic leader. She says she almost thought about being leader again because she “couldn’t give them that satisfaction” of intimidating her out of politics. Pelosi spoke to reporters Thursday at the Capitol after announcing she would step aside for a new generation of leaders. She will remain the congresswoman from California. Pelosi says she’s not sad about her choice to step aside but feels “balanced” in her decision. She has no plans to endorse a successor and no desire to meddle with the new leadership's vision.
Health Highlights: Nov. 16, 2022
California's plan to make low-cost insulin could be example for the nation. Earlier this year, the state announced an initiative to bring its own insulin products to market, in response to the steep costs of the lifesaving drug in the United States. WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- California's...
U.S. Premature Births Hit Highs Not Seen in 15 Years
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 1 in every 10 births in the United States now occur prematurely, and the number of these more dangerous deliveries jumped by 4% during 2021, a new report from the March of Dimes shows. The premature birth rate has now reached...
