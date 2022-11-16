Read full article on original website
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Greek Peak Mountain Resort projects its opening day
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Greek Peak Mountain Resort announces its first snow-making efforts of the season as it fired up its new snow guns on Monday night, November 14. The effort marked the first test of the resort’s brand new snow-making infrastructure where over 9,000 feet of new water pipe and 5,000 feet of new […]
Cornell Daily Sun
Women’s Tennis Concludes Fall Season, Looks Ahead to Spring
Women’s tennis wrapped up its fall season at the University at Buffalo Invite over the weekend from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. The Red traveled to the University at Buffalo, where they faced off in matches against Syracuse, Buffalo, New Jersey Institute of Technology and Niagara University. The team went 8-7 in singles and 4-2 in doubles during the UB Invite.
Cornell Daily Sun
Students Share Upcoming Thanksgiving Break Plans
With Thanksgiving break beginning next week, students are excited to return to hometown routines, and those who are not going home are pleased to have some time off from classes. Cornell students hail from across the country and world, with most students coming from New York, California, New Jersey and...
cnycentral.com
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
Cornell Daily Sun
KEMPFF | Living in Hockeyland: On the Documentary and Cornell
“It’s too cold out here. It’s too cold in Minnesota.”. You’ve heard that a thousand times, right? Except the place isn’t usually the upper Midwest, but the arctic tundra of an Ivy League school in Upstate New York. Hockeyland, a new documentary that bills itself as...
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Cornell Daily Sun
CHOUNG | Popping the Cornell Bubble
For the first time this semester, I will be returning home for this Thanksgiving Break. It’s a surreal experience for me: the thought of leaving our Ithaca bubble when this life has been all that I have known for the past couple of months is strange. Cornell has developed a reputation of being quite isolated; most students do not own cars and rely on public transportation to travel across Tompkins County. Outside of Tompkins County, there are miles and miles of land that surround us. Personally, I do not mind that Cornell is more isolated than other universities. The small number of restaurants and cafes in Collegetown guarantees you’ll find a familiar face in each one, and the thought of being in a bubble filled with friends and acquaintances is a comforting one.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse Mets will hold their annual Garage Sale this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Mets will host their annual Garage Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public and all are welcome to stop in to shop in the team store and check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.
Cornell Daily Sun
Downtown Ithaca Starbucks Workers Strike on Red Cup Day
Red Cup Day is one of the busiest days of the year for Starbucks: it is the one day of the year when customers can receive a free, limited-edition reusable cup with the purchase of any holiday or fall beverage. However, Ithacans trying to get their red cup at the Ithaca Commons location this year were met with something else — a Starbucks worker’s strike.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
Cornell Daily Sun
A Big Red Love Story: Alumni Hold Vow Renewal Ceremony On Campus
Rebecca Bisland ’10 and Matthew Bisland ’09 met at Cornell as fellow students in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. They were married in a small ceremony after graduation but decided, over ten years later, to return to Ithaca and renew their vows. On Oct. 22, the...
Syracuse.com
How to watch ‘Family Feud’ episode with Central New York family on Wednesday
A Central New York family competed on the hit TV game show, “Family Feud,” and their episode is set to air tonight, Wednesday, November 16 (11/16/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. The episode will air on the local CBS affiliate, WTVH, in the Syracuse market, which can be streamed live on fuboTV, Paramount Plus and other live TV services.
The Story Behind Binghamton’s “Secret” Little Park
A park in Binghamton that's "hidden in plain sight" seems to be known to only a few people. Union Park is located near the top of Mount Prospect just southeast of the city-owned Ely Park Golf Course. There are no signs to call attention to the park that occupies a...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland looks to implement electronic parking system
Cortland officials are looking to implement an electronic parking system for all of the parking areas in the city, including the downtown area. The Common Council at Tuesday’s meeting unanimously approved authorization for city mayor Scott Steve to enter into an agreement with Passport Parking Enforcement/United Public Safety Inc., which will help Cortland transition to an electronic platform.
Syracuse.com
House of the Week: Couple had ‘a blast’ building their new log cabin near Hamilton
HAMILTON, N.Y. – In 2006, David Dorrance’s mother-in-law made him an offer he and his wife, Sheree, could not refuse. They were looking for property to build on, something a little bit closer to nature where they could enjoy all four seasons of Central New York.
Cornell Daily Sun
Conversations, Workshops and Rallies: A Guide to Cornell’s First Climate Action Week
This week is Cornell’s first Climate Action Week, coinciding with the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27. Climate Action Week aims to educate students about the University’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 and inspire them to get involved. “Data from our annual Mission...
Syracuse.com
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Cornell Daily Sun
Volleyball Wins on 50th Anniversary, Swept by Princeton
Volleyball hosted their final series of the season this past weekend, coming away with a split. The Red defeated No. 8 University of Pennsylvania 3-1 on Friday, then were swept by Princeton on Saturday. Friday marked the 50th anniversary of the Cornell volleyball program, and Cornell celebrated by dominating No....
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Returns to Lynah to Host Yale and Brown￼
After a three-week, six-game stint on the road, men’s hockey will finally return to Lynah to take on Ivy League foes Yale and Brown. Though the team wants to avoid excuses, the Red feels its disappointing 2-4 record (2-2 ECAC) is at least partially due to both the late start to its season and the long road trip. The Red, battling sickness, injury, and fatigue following a 1-1 weekend on the road against St. Lawrence and Clarkson, is looking forward to a weekend free of hotel rooms and bus rides.
