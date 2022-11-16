Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
Conversations, Workshops and Rallies: A Guide to Cornell’s First Climate Action Week
This week is Cornell’s first Climate Action Week, coinciding with the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27. Climate Action Week aims to educate students about the University’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 and inspire them to get involved. “Data from our annual Mission...
Cornell Daily Sun
A Big Red Love Story: Alumni Hold Vow Renewal Ceremony On Campus
Rebecca Bisland ’10 and Matthew Bisland ’09 met at Cornell as fellow students in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. They were married in a small ceremony after graduation but decided, over ten years later, to return to Ithaca and renew their vows. On Oct. 22, the...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Broome County sees red and blue flips from midterms
As the midterm election comes to a close, Binghamton University’s congressional district has flipped red. Marcus Molinaro (R) has won the election for New York’s 19th Congressional District, defeating Josh Riley (D) by 6,244 votes. The seat had been left vacant after then-congressman Antonio Delgado (D) was tapped up as New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lieutenant governor.
Cornell Daily Sun
Students Share Upcoming Thanksgiving Break Plans
With Thanksgiving break beginning next week, students are excited to return to hometown routines, and those who are not going home are pleased to have some time off from classes. Cornell students hail from across the country and world, with most students coming from New York, California, New Jersey and...
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Students Support Ukraine Through Dnipro Fund, Scholars for Ukraine
As the Russo-Ukrainian War and destruction of Ukrainian cities continues, two Cornell students, Kateryna Slinchenkova ’22 and Margarita grad, whose last name The Sun is withholding due to fear of retaliation from her home country of Russia, are organizing ongoing efforts to bring aid to Ukraine. Slinchenkova was born...
Amid calls to step down, NY Dems leader finds support from over 40 county chairs, including Tompkins
ITHACA, N.Y.—As a slate of democratic leaders, officials, organizations and regular citizens call for Jay Jacobs to step down as the state’s party chair, the embattled Cuomo-era appointee has come forward with a counter. Jacobs shared a letter with City & State featuring over 40 signatures from the...
Cornell Daily Sun
KEMPFF | Living in Hockeyland: On the Documentary and Cornell
“It’s too cold out here. It’s too cold in Minnesota.”. You’ve heard that a thousand times, right? Except the place isn’t usually the upper Midwest, but the arctic tundra of an Ivy League school in Upstate New York. Hockeyland, a new documentary that bills itself as...
Binghamton Board of Ed decides not to close elementary schools
The Binghamton City School District's Board of Education came to a consensus at its November monthly meeting this evening that the best option from the feasibility study at this time is to not close any elementary schools, and search for more funding.
Social Services assesses Code Blue demand, staffing challenges ahead of winter
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—As the end of the year draws closer, the Tompkins County Legislature and other governments have begun to wrap up the seemingly never-ending to-do lists. While Tuesday’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting featured a lengthy discussion on the statewide Code Blue homeless shelter policy and the strain that...
waer.org
193 absentee ballots in Onondaga County need to be corrected
The Onondaga County Board of Elections has flagged 193 absentee ballots that need voter corrections to be counted. Voters can correct their ballot, but many have missing signatures, lack matching signatures or were unsealed in the oath envelope. The Board of Elections will notify residents of their invalid votes, and the voter will have seven days to correct the ballot.
Op-Ed: What most of Common Council didn’t understand about snow
This is an op-ed about snow removal written by Rashke Bradley of the Finger Lakes Independence Center. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Winter is coming. The air is getting colder and it’s a reminder of the...
Toby Shelley wins Onondaga County sheriff race
Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley is Onondaga County’s Sheriff-elect after votes counted Wednesday extended his lead over his opponent, according to the Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny. The Onondaga County Board of Elections Wednesday evening released the results of a count of outstanding absentee and affidavit ballots.
VOTE: Best wings in Broome County
Last week, we put out a list of best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp. Many believe that Yelp isn't a great indication of what our area has to offer, so we wanted to give our local readers the chance to give their input.
cnycentral.com
Community group says temporary halt on I-81 project means concerns are being heard
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland is part of the Renew 81 For All Group, which includes former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler as well as the Towns of Dewitt, Salina and Tully. A State Supreme Court judge decided to side for now with the group after...
tompkinsweekly.com
Leaders respond after city staff speak out against labor practices
At the Nov. 2 Ithaca Common Council meeting (tinyurl.com/26oxuyho), over 40 people — most being current staff for the City of Ithaca — came to voice concerns regarding labor practices, with many pointing to unfair union negotiation tactics, low wages and an unsupportive working environment. The collective comments ultimately led to the delay of the vote for the city’s new budget, which was scheduled for that day.
My Dream of Becoming a Wannabe Rock Star and How It Led to a Lifelong Career at I-95
Fresh out of Ithaca College, where I graduated in 1973 with a BA in Communications, I was eager to pursue my first full-time gig when my singer/songwriter friend, Garry Manuel, asked me if I would be interested in forming an acoustic duo. I was 22 and fresh out of college,...
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Returns Home with Dominant Win Over Yale
This story has been updated. After a trying six game road trip to start the season, men’s hockey returned to Lynah to host Yale in its home opener on Friday night. The Red rode a lopsided second period to a commanding 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs. “You could sense...
American Pickers Ride Into The Southern Tier Of New York
I have to admit that I've never watched the History Channel's "American Pickers" and that surprises me because I love antique-type stuff. I think the reason that I haven't watched is because I knew if I saw it once, I would binge-watch it. American Pickers love to travel all over...
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
