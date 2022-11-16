ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cornell Daily Sun

A Big Red Love Story: Alumni Hold Vow Renewal Ceremony On Campus

Rebecca Bisland ’10 and Matthew Bisland ’09 met at Cornell as fellow students in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. They were married in a small ceremony after graduation but decided, over ten years later, to return to Ithaca and renew their vows. On Oct. 22, the...
ITHACA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Broome County sees red and blue flips from midterms

As the midterm election comes to a close, Binghamton University’s congressional district has flipped red. Marcus Molinaro (R) has won the election for New York’s 19th Congressional District, defeating Josh Riley (D) by 6,244 votes. The seat had been left vacant after then-congressman Antonio Delgado (D) was tapped up as New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lieutenant governor.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Students Share Upcoming Thanksgiving Break Plans

With Thanksgiving break beginning next week, students are excited to return to hometown routines, and those who are not going home are pleased to have some time off from classes. Cornell students hail from across the country and world, with most students coming from New York, California, New Jersey and...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Students Support Ukraine Through Dnipro Fund, Scholars for Ukraine

As the Russo-Ukrainian War and destruction of Ukrainian cities continues, two Cornell students, Kateryna Slinchenkova ’22 and Margarita grad, whose last name The Sun is withholding due to fear of retaliation from her home country of Russia, are organizing ongoing efforts to bring aid to Ukraine. Slinchenkova was born...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

KEMPFF | Living in Hockeyland: On the Documentary and Cornell

“It’s too cold out here. It’s too cold in Minnesota.”. You’ve heard that a thousand times, right? Except the place isn’t usually the upper Midwest, but the arctic tundra of an Ivy League school in Upstate New York. Hockeyland, a new documentary that bills itself as...
ITHACA, NY
waer.org

193 absentee ballots in Onondaga County need to be corrected

The Onondaga County Board of Elections has flagged 193 absentee ballots that need voter corrections to be counted. Voters can correct their ballot, but many have missing signatures, lack matching signatures or were unsealed in the oath envelope. The Board of Elections will notify residents of their invalid votes, and the voter will have seven days to correct the ballot.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Toby Shelley wins Onondaga County sheriff race

Syracuse, N.Y. – Toby Shelley is Onondaga County’s Sheriff-elect after votes counted Wednesday extended his lead over his opponent, according to the Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny. The Onondaga County Board of Elections Wednesday evening released the results of a count of outstanding absentee and affidavit ballots.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Leaders respond after city staff speak out against labor practices

At the Nov. 2 Ithaca Common Council meeting (tinyurl.com/26oxuyho), over 40 people — most being current staff for the City of Ithaca — came to voice concerns regarding labor practices, with many pointing to unfair union negotiation tactics, low wages and an unsupportive working environment. The collective comments ultimately led to the delay of the vote for the city’s new budget, which was scheduled for that day.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Men’s Hockey Returns Home with Dominant Win Over Yale

This story has been updated. After a trying six game road trip to start the season, men’s hockey returned to Lynah to host Yale in its home opener on Friday night. The Red rode a lopsided second period to a commanding 5-2 victory over the Bulldogs. “You could sense...
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

