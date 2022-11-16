ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

We study political polarization. The midterm election results make us hopeful.

Over the last several years, Americans have been consistently warned that our democracy is teetering on a knife’s edge. Elected officials have further spread the alarm, with House Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) telling Fox News “Democracy will be ending if the Democrats lose in 2022.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-F.L.) told N.B.C. news, “The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will try to destroy anyone who gets in their way.”
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now

Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Republicans Officially Take Back the House After 4 Years with Democratic Majority

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will soon be replaced by a Republican as the third-highest-ranking U.S. official The Republican Party has secured its first major feat in the 2022 midterm elections, regaining the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years. Republicans were long favored to take control of Congress' lower chamber in 2023 as President Joe Biden's wavering popularity hurt Democratic prospects down the ballot. Though Democrats saw a boost in the polls after Roe v. Wade was overturned that...
People

Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split

Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
WISCONSIN STATE

