Related
The 2024 Presidential Election? Democrats Have Already Won
The 1912 election bears a striking resemblance to the 2024 election. That's good news for the Democrats
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Three-time loser: Obama blames Trump for GOP failures in last three elections
After Republicans’ lackluster midterm performance in which they failed to capture the Senate and only managed to gain a slim majority in the House, party leaders are seeking to determine where they went wrong.
We study political polarization. The midterm election results make us hopeful.
Over the last several years, Americans have been consistently warned that our democracy is teetering on a knife’s edge. Elected officials have further spread the alarm, with House Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) telling Fox News “Democracy will be ending if the Democrats lose in 2022.” Sen. Rick Scott (R-F.L.) told N.B.C. news, “The Democrats want to destroy this country, and they will try to destroy anyone who gets in their way.”
This Democratic leader just broke the first rule of politics
Rule No. 1 of politics goes like this: Don't compare anything to Nazi Germany. Just don't.
Michigan GOP governor candidate claimed Democrats want to ‘topple’ US for losing Civil War
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor of Michigan, claimed in remarks she made in 2020 that Democrats want to “topple” the United States for losing the Civil War. Dixon, who is a former news anchor, made the comments in a monologue on Real America’s Voice News, a...
Ten Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race. On the Democratic side, President Biden has said he intends to run for reelection — though a very bad night for Democrats on Tuesday would put that in serious doubt. The greater intrigue will...
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Despite polls, Hillary Clinton gushes over Biden's inflation efforts: 'Truly impressive'
Hillary Clinton said Thursday during an appearance on "CNN This Morning" that the work Democrats have done on the economy and inflation was "truly impressive."
Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now
Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
A major centrist Democratic think tank warns the party is 'out of touch' as voters seem to be gearing up to elect Republicans based on the economy
Voters seem to be headed to the polls to vote for Republicans due to one of their top concerns: the economy.
Democrats Are On The Brink Of A Historic State Legislative Election Performance
Republicans have dominated the state legislative election landscape over the past decade, but after this year’s midterm elections Democrats are on the cusp of making history at that level of the ballot. Democrats are expected to hold on to their existing majorities in both the Nevada state Assembly and...
Opinion: There's one person to blame for Republicans' thumping at the polls
The results of the 2022 midterm election have not been fully tallied and the crucial question -- who will control Congress? -- has not been answered. But we can draw some initial conclusions, writes Frida Ghitis.
Jimmy Fallon Imagines The Humiliating Way Donald Trump May Try To Avoid Probe
"Gobble gobble, gobble gobble," cracked the "Tonight Show" host in an imitation of the former president.
Republicans Officially Take Back the House After 4 Years with Democratic Majority
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will soon be replaced by a Republican as the third-highest-ranking U.S. official The Republican Party has secured its first major feat in the 2022 midterm elections, regaining the majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, which has been controlled by Democrats for the past four years. Republicans were long favored to take control of Congress' lower chamber in 2023 as President Joe Biden's wavering popularity hurt Democratic prospects down the ballot. Though Democrats saw a boost in the polls after Roe v. Wade was overturned that...
Democrats Pick Up Governor Seats in Midterm Elections, Creating Nearly Even Party Split
Democrats have a lot to celebrate coming out of the 2022 midterm elections, as the party fended off a red wave that polling — and history — warned was imminent. Congressional races took the spotlight this year, with control of the House appearing to narrowly favor Republicans and control of the Senate staying with Democrats. But there were also prominent gubernatorial races, many of which featured starkly different candidates that put the nation's values to the test.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Lauren Boebert Almost Losing Election '100 Percent on Her'
This week, Boebert almost lost reelection in a GOP stronghold that Republicans never expected to be vulnerable.
