U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed warehouse. The proposal calls for a 49,320-square-foot facility on roughly 3 acres at 121 Nestle Way and 8361 Schantz Road. The proposed project is in the township's Light Industrial District.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night tabled a land development plan for a proposed industrial development. Coplay Quarry LLC and developer Lou Pektor submitted a site plan known as the "Coplay Road Industrial Warehouse Facility." Part of the plan seeks to develop a 151,200-square-foot warehouse at 5102 and 5104 Beekmantown Road.
