This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.

4 DAYS AGO