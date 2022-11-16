Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
Currence named to conference first-team honors
BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Senior Kendal Currence was highlighted in the Big 10 Conference’s post-season volleyball awards, receiving First-Team Honors. Driven by her hard work ethic and desire to succeed, Currence outlines this past season as a stepping stone for the Lady Bucs. “This season was...
The Recorddelta
B-UMS to host Elks Hoop Shoot
BUCKHANNON — The Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, 9 a.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School, a contest for children ages 8 to 13 for a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Six Hoop Shoot...
The Recorddelta
Bucs travel for first meet, Bennett breaks record
BRIDGEPORT — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Swim team held their first meet at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport on Monday, December 14, 2022, under the leadership of Head Coach Jennifer Bennett. The Buccaneers are committed to having a great season. Senior Preston Bennett had a good showing,...
WOWK
Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
Perez Enrolls at WVU
On Thursday, West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced St. Peter's guard Jose Perez (6'5", 220-lbs) has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester but his eligibility for the season will he determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,”...
The Recorddelta
Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier
BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director
Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
smhsargus.com
Cheerleaders Place Fifth at Regionals
This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
CBS Sports
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Metro News
Barbour County students taken to the hospital from school
PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Three Philip Barbour High School students were transported to the hospital by ambulance Friday afternoon. Superintendent Jeff Woofter confirmed the hospitalization to MetroNews, but could not say what had happened to the students. “We don’t have enough information at this time to know exactly what happened....
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Durbin and Greenbrier Valley Railroad offering rail excursions to Tygart Junction for first time since 2000
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those looking for something different to do during the winter season are in luck as the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad is bringing back rail excursions from Elkins to Tygart Junction for the first time since 2000. This scenic, four-hour train ride departs the Historic...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
Numerous accidents reported throughout I-79
Vehicle accidents have been reported all along I-79 and other roads across north central West Virginia Friday.
West Virginia ski resort geared for comeback season under new ownership
Timberline Mountain in Tucker County is under new ownership, and one magazine says it's on the "Perfect" track for a comeback.
WDTV
3 Philip Barbour students hospitalized, substance believed to be used with a vape
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department released a statement Friday afternoon after three students at Philip Barbour High School were taken to the hospital. Authorities said a call came in that a few students had “very serious and adverse reactions to something.”. While officials do...
When will the highway construction in Fairmont finally end?
Dual highway construction projects have slowed traffic in Fairmont for months, which may have some drivers wondering when they'll get some relief.
WDTV
Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
