Buckhannon, WV

The Recorddelta

Currence named to conference first-team honors

BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Senior Kendal Currence was highlighted in the Big 10 Conference’s post-season volleyball awards, receiving First-Team Honors. Driven by her hard work ethic and desire to succeed, Currence outlines this past season as a stepping stone for the Lady Bucs. “This season was...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

B-UMS to host Elks Hoop Shoot

BUCKHANNON — The Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, 9 a.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School, a contest for children ages 8 to 13 for a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Six Hoop Shoot...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Bucs travel for first meet, Bennett breaks record

BRIDGEPORT — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Swim team held their first meet at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport on Monday, December 14, 2022, under the leadership of Head Coach Jennifer Bennett. The Buccaneers are committed to having a great season. Senior Preston Bennett had a good showing,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WOWK

Penn at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, how to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts one more home game on Friday against Penn before the squad heads west for the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. Penn at WVU hoops game information. Date: Friday, Nov....
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Perez Enrolls at WVU

On Thursday, West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins announced St. Peter's guard Jose Perez (6'5", 220-lbs) has enrolled at WVU for the upcoming spring semester but his eligibility for the season will he determined at a later date. “Jose certainly gives us more fire power for our team,”...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier

BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pat White Submits His Pick for WVU’s Next Athletic Director

Pat White, a legend in his own right in Morgantown, is very vocal when it comes to WVU Athletics. With the firing of athletic director Shane Lyons, White hasn’t been shy to chime in with his opinion on the matter. Earlier today, White even shared his choice of replacement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
smhsargus.com

Cheerleaders Place Fifth at Regionals

This past weekend the SMHS cheerleaders traveled to East Fairmont High School for their regional competition. At this competition they competed against six other schools. This year’s cheerleaders had a very good chance of advancing to the state competition. They worked everyday either after school or later in the evening to get to where they are now. They completed an awesome routine with only two stunt falls and one tumbling error. This Thursday the girl will host the annual LKC competition at our very own SMHS gym. They will compete against 13 other teams from the conference.
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Ultimate Program Changer

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia will soon be looking for a new head coach to replace Neal Brown, who has completely and utterly failed during his four seasons in Morgantown. While Brown’s contract buyout is certainly expensive and unfortunate, but keeping him is just not a viable option...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Barbour County students taken to the hospital from school

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Three Philip Barbour High School students were transported to the hospital by ambulance Friday afternoon. Superintendent Jeff Woofter confirmed the hospitalization to MetroNews, but could not say what had happened to the students. “We don’t have enough information at this time to know exactly what happened....
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Multiple accidents reported across NCWV due to snow squall

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple accidents have been reported across several counties in North Central West Virginia due to poor driving conditions from a snow squall moving through the area. 19 accidents were reported in Marion County from 4 to 5:35 p.m., according to the Marion County 911 Center. There...
MARION COUNTY, WV

